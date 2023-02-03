Imagine, for a moment, that you have just moved to Oneonta. Everything you own sits in boxes. The prospect of unloading a moving truck and unpacking your entire life is overwhelming. You are likely exhausted from travel. You are hungry. You know absolutely no one.
Fifty years ago you would have been greeted by a friendly neighbor offering a warm smile and a hot casserole — a simple assurance everything would indeed be okay. Welcome to your new home.
Today, a similar encounter would be considered extremely uncommon. Strange even.
Starting over in a new town and a new home can be lonely and, to some, it can be downright terrifying.
Here in Oneonta, Mayor Mark Drnek has put together a task force which aims to make those first months as a transplant a little less scary and a little more Mayberry: Enter the “Welcome Wagon” committee.
The new committee has met twice as of this writing and is scheduled to meet again at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the Mayor’s Conference Room at City Hall. Meeting minutes are available online at all4oneonta.com for all interested parties to view.
We appreciate the committee’s transparency.
The Welcome Wagon committee includes prominent community members such as Councilman Len Carson and Southside Mall Manager Luisa Montanti. It also includes newcomers to our area such as Kathy Veradi who moved to downtown Oneonta just a year ago. Additionally, the Welcome Wagon committee includes members from various sectors including real estate, education and leaders in the faith community.
Together, this well-rounded group shares a common goal with our mayor, who campaigned on a promise that he will bring 1,000 employed people to the city of Oneonta. A lofty goal.
“What we’re banking on is that quality of life is what will attract people,” Drnek said last July. “Jobs and housing is what will keep them.”
Pay, affordable housing, a thriving corporate culture with mentors, and opportunities for advancement in a growth industry are the motivating factors that drive young workers to a community, according to a University of Scranton study.
Initial Welcome Wagon committee discussions, according to Jan. 4 meeting minutes, include the deterrent effect of the homelessness crisis downtown, the lack of affordable housing facing full-time residents, the need for more downtown events and resources for event promotion.
Those concerns are legitimate and will certainly need to be addressed if “quality of life” is expected to bring these new residents to Oneonta. Several committees, task forces and housing workgroups have already begun tackling those issues.
Beyond addressing those concerns, some big questions linger.
How, exactly, will this committee reach those outside the area to inform them of all the perks that come with being an Oneonta resident? How will it slow the departure of current residents? What happens when those 1,000 new residents arrive? Further, how will the group know when the new residents have arrived? Once they are here, these people will need access to information and available resources. Who will provide this information? And how?
For a new task force with such grand goals, the road ahead is sure to be long. The hard work is just beginning.
Fortunately, the bench seems to be deep and the talent evident with the group of volunteers.
We are happy to offer our support to any group willing to throw its arms around new members of our community, making them feel more at home and improving their quality of life. We applaud these efforts and look forward to seeing the task force at work.
