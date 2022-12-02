Every four years, the eyes of the world are focused on the site of the most popular sporting event on the planet: the FIFA World Cup.
In 2022, it’s the tiny Middle Eastern nation of Qatar that has the attention of billions of people, soccer fans or otherwise. For Americans, it’s a particularly special occasion due to the fact that it’s been eight years since the U.S. men have participated in the World Cup.
When Christian Pulisic’s goal sent Team USA past Iran for a 1-0 victory on Tuesday and into the knockout round, there was a palpable sense of excitement even amongst those who don’t know a thing about the game.
But for as fantastic as it is to see America’s best shine on the world stage, the buildup to the game itself was shrouded in controversy.
Iran has been embroiled by anti-government demonstrations led by the nation’s female population. The Iranian squad declined to sing the national anthem before its game against England, and there have been reports that players’ family members were threatened with torture and imprisonment if the team refused to sing before Tuesday’s contest.
U.S. captain Tyler Adams, meanwhile, was chastised by a member of the Iranian press for mispronouncing the country’s name and was subsequently pressed to explain why he, a Black man, supported and represented a country that has an extensive history of racism and prejudice against people of color.
It would be one thing if the U.S.-Iran matchup was the lone instance of controversy at the 2022 World Cup. But it’s only the latest in a long series of events that have cast a pall over what should be a celebration of global proportions.
From the moment Qatar was announced as the host of this year’s World Cup back in 2010, controversy has followed. It began with the basic question of why Qatar, a country smaller than the state of Connecticut, was granted such an opportunity in the first place.
Qatar had never before qualified for a World Cup, and the team’s three-loss performance — the first time a host nation has been swept out of the tournament — won’t help to bolster its international reputation on the pitch.
But it’s been the off-the-field issues that have drawn the most criticism.
At the forefront has been the country’s treatment of its migrant workers. Some estimates place Qatar’s spending for the World Cup at $250 billion, with entire cities and highway networks being built in the leadup to the event. As a result, a tremendous amount of labor was required to meet those demands.
The means to achieve those goals have drawn international outrage. These workers, many of whom are not citizens of Qatar, were recruited by questionable means and saddled with enormous debts in exchange for entrance into the country. They were then forced to work in the deadly heat for ten hours a day, six days a week for minimal pay while living in conditions one step above imprisonment.
There has been no accurate estimate available for how many workers have died due to these conditions, but the death toll is widely believed to be in the hundreds.
Qatar has also drawn immense criticism for its stance on LGBTQ+ issues. Homosexuality is illegal in the country, and many spectators who have worn rainbow-themed clothing have been denied entry. Several teams who had planned to wear rainbow armbands as part of their uniforms reversed course for fear of repercussions.
It also wouldn’t be a story about international soccer if there weren’t charges of corruption involved. FIFA is an organization with a long history of shady dealings, and this time around is no different; around a dozen officials involved in the selection process for Qatar have either received bans or been indicted on corruption allegations.
Every country that has hosted a World Cup in the recent past has faced accusations of buying its bid, Qatar included. Once one of the poorest nations in the area, Qatar has become one of the wealthiest countries in the world, per capita, thanks to oil and gas. With no history whatsoever of soccer success on the international stage, it would be naive to think that money had no say in the matter of giving Qatar the winning bid.
Throw in the fact that the tournament had to be moved to November and December to avoid the deadly heat and the enormous carbon footprint that will undoubtedly be left once everyone packs up and leaves, and it’s hard to take in any of this year’s action without feeling a sense of unease.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino released a statement before the tournament began that in essence urged people to focus on the game, not the politics. For some, that’s not an issue. But for many, it’s been no easy task to just sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.