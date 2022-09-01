Bail-reform ‘fixes’ don’t cut it — so stop passing the buck
New York Post, Aug. 29.
The mutual finger-pointing by Gov. Kathy Hochul and state judges over surging crime shows no sign of let-up. But don’t be confused: The buck stops clearly with her.
The latest word war comes after a Manhattan judge freed an accused murderer on only a $10,000 bail payment (and a $90,000 bond). Even soft-on-crime District Attorney Alvin Bragg wanted the guy locked up.
An Office of Court Administration statement explains that New York bail law “is solely meant to ensure the defendant’s return to court. Nothing else.” The laws, it added, “predispose against pretrial incarceration” and give judges “narrow discretion, even on violent felony offenses.” That is indeed a problem.
Yet Hochul insists judges have broad discretion, as recent changes give them “the ability to consider severity of the offense” and whether “this a repeat offense.” She insists Albany has spelled out “factors to consider” in determining “whether this person should be back on the street or not.”
Sorry, gov: Those “fixes” don’t do much: New York’s laws still force judges to free defendants charged with a wide variety of crimes entirely bail free, thanks to the 2019 “reforms.” Judges can require bail for more serious crimes, but even then they must set the “least restrictive” terms for release and ensure defendants can afford the bail amounts.
Plus, unlike judges in every other state, New York judges can never consider the threat to public safety in deciding whether to release even a perp accused of a horrific crime. They can try to set bail high enough to make sure a wild, murderous maniac isn’t readily cut loose, but, as the OCA notes, they must justify such action by ruling that the defendant wouldn’t likely return to court otherwise.
Yes, the pre-2019 rules had flaws, but the “reforms” only made it far worse. And the gov won’t lift a finger about it — except to point it at judges.
Too-lenient judges are also part of the problem. Yet it’s Hochul’s Democratic Party that paves the way to the bench for most of them.
You could see the gov’s bid to blame judges as actually a good sign: It means she at least recognizes New York’s crime problem. But as the state’s highest-ranking government official, it’s on her to solve it — and not pass the buck.
The laws clearly need to be fixed — now, not after the November election. Yet Hochul refuses to even try. Happily, her rival in the governor’s race, Rep. Lee Zeldin, vows to get the job done.
Gov. Hochul’s comments stoke fires of division
Jamestown Post-Journal, Aug. 29.
Last week, Gov. Kathy Hochul told Lee Zeldin, her Republican opponent for governor, that he doesn’t represent New York’s values and should just move to Florida.
“We’re here to say the era of Trump and Zeldin and Molinaro — just jump on a bus and head down to Florida where you belong, OK?” Hochul said, according to a transcript of the rally and reported first by Spectrum News out of Albany. “Get out of town.”
Of course, we know many people have been following Hochul’s advice, we just don’t know their political persuasion. According to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau in December, New York lost 1.58% of its population from July 2020 to July 2021. An analysis by the Pew Charitable Trusts, an independent think tank, released in April found New York’s losses were “primarily because many residents left New York for other states.”
While Hochul’s statement was directed at Zeldin and Marc Molinaro, a Republican from Dutchess County running for Congress, it’s really a shot at the more than 3 million people who are registered Republicans or Conservative Party members in the state who are likely to vote for Zeldin.
Politicians spouting off at each other is part of the political game at this time of year. The rhetoric will only heat up between now and the November election.
The real problem is Hochul going too far, in our opinion, to make her political point. Should the 3 million registered Republicans and Conservatives in New York move? Should they give up beliefs they have held just as long as Hochul has held hers?
Most importantly, should we all remain divided?
In our view, it should be no wonder so many rural New Yorkers support splitting the state into three regions with specific governors and legislators.
Because unspoken by Hochul in her attack on Zeldin and Molinaro is this sentiment — our divisions are so strong that you’re better off moving away than expecting Hochul and the Democrats who control the levers of state power to consider the thoughts and opinions of most rural New Yorkers.
Register now to vote on Election Day
Auburn Citizen, Aug. 25.
Political party-registered voters across New York state have chosen their nominees for elected offices in Albany and Washington, and some of the results in the local area should serve to remind the public of the importance of taking part in the process.
Tuesday’s primary elections were held for people registered in various political parties to decide who will appear on the ballot in November. Now that those races have more or less been decided, campaigning will begin in earnest for the Nov. 8 general election.
The importance of the general election can not be understated, as New Yorkers will vote for governor, attorney general, U.S. House and Senate and state Assembly and Senate seats, among other posts. Cayuga County residents will further decide who is going to be their district attorney and sheriff, in addition to local races for justices, town board members and more. There’s also a countywide question proposing new and fewer county Legislature districts.
On Tuesday night, Aug. 23, the Conservative Party primary for the 48th state Senate District resulted in one candidate leading by just 17 votes. And Cayuga County resident Brandon Williams was the victor in his race for the Republican nomination for the 22nd Congressional District despite being outspent by his opponent by more than $1 million.
A tenuous 17-vote margin clearly underscores the importance of people taking part in the process, because every vote really does matter. And a primary race winner whose campaign was outspent by more than $1 million is a reminder that mailers and advertisements don’t vote, registered voters do.
To take part in the Nov. 8 general election, state residents need to be registered by Oct. 14. Voters can visit local boards of elections to get it done. Registration forms can also be filled out online at the state board of elections website or mailed to homes. Registration forms may also be requested by phone at 800-367-8683.
There is still plenty of time to do your research on the candidates, but getting registered to vote is the first step in the process of having a voice as to who will best represent your interests in Washington, Albany, and your own hometown.
