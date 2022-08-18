Gov. Hochul should end COVID ‘emergency’ order
New York Post, Aug. 17.
Gov. Kathy Hochul just reupped her eternally extended COVID “emergency,” though any actual emergency ended months ago at the latest.
So her order’s main impact is to feed lingering hysteria — and to let her end-run state rules to the benefit of some big Hochul donors.
The order, dating to the Omicron surge of late 2021, suspends competitive bidding for some state contracts as well as the state Comptroller’s Office’s review before payments go out.
This let medical device exec Charlie Tebele — whose family donated nearly $300,000 to Hochul’s campaign — grab state business worth a mind-boggling $637 million for rapid tests.
Meanwhile, the coronavirus has long since become nothing more than a background health threat to almost everyone in New York: In a state of 20 million people, deaths with COVID (not necessarily because of it) have been 20 or less a day since March; the daily hospital population with the bug has been under 2,500 since late February.
There’s no possible remaining public health justification for Hochul’s “emergency”: She either doesn’t want to let go of her (profitable) added power, or she’s afraid to admit the obvious.
___
Zeldin campaign must come clean about signatures
Jamestown Post-Journal, Aug. 15.
Sen. Zellnor Myrie, D-Brooklyn, wants to know who in the Zeldin for Governor campaign tried to pull a fast one to gain another line on November’s election ballot.
We do too. So should every Republican interested in voting for Rep. Lee Zeldin in the November election for governor.
Zeldin is asking for the public’s trust in his bid for governor. Trust is an important thing given New York’s history with governors. Eliot Spitzer was run out of office after a prostitution scandal. Andrew Cuomo ended up having his own sexual and ethical indiscretions before resigning. Gov. Kathy Hochul is starting to show some of her own warts, starting with nominating someone under federal investigation to be her first lieutenant governor.
Now, it appears, the Zeldin campaign is tarnishing its image by allegedly photocopying some 11,000 voter signatures in an attempt to revitalize the defunct Independence Party line on the ballot. Some of those signatures came from Chautauqua County residents, though County Clerk Larry Barmore, who circulated those petitions, said nothing illegal was done here.
Something illegal was done somewhere, then. And before voters give their support to Zeldin, his campaign needs to come clean.
This isn’t just about election gamesmanship. This is about trust — and the Zeldin campaign can build some trust by coming clean about the photocopied petitions.
___
Make sure NY road salt mandate doesn’t backfire on taxpayers
Auburn Citizen, Aug. 10.
As good as the intentions behind it may be, a “buy American” effort by the state of New York may end up unfairly biting taxpayers.
The Buy American Salt Act mandates that rock salt used for treating roads during the winter must be purchased from U.S. suppliers. It has been passed by both the Assembly and Senate and at this point awaits the signature of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
But we hope the Hochul administration will take a hard look at it first to make sure municipalities won’t break their budgets conforming to a law that some fear may be too restrictive, given fluctuations in supplies and prices in the domestic and foreign markets.
The law says that “any department or agency purchasing rock salt must purchase American mined or hand harvested salt.” To be fair, there were amendments made to allow some flexibility, and the mandate will be “subject to waiver and other provisions,” but the Buffalo News reports that some highway superintendents are concerned that the language may be too vague to allow them to make the best purchasing choices.
It’s a fine idea to support American made, but if this rock salt mandate is the least bit convoluted or inflexible, it could really hurt taxpayers if their municipality gets stuck in a contract for road salt that costs a lot more than it ordinarily would.
