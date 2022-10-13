Tough to say how soon electric vehicles become the norm
Auburn Citizen, Oct. 12.
New York officials are moving forward with plans to have all new passenger cars and trucks sold in the state to be zero-emission vehicles by 2035. It’s an aggressive timeline that will require a lot of moving parts to fall into place if it is going to succeed.
The current forecast outlined by Gov. Kathy Hochul is for 35% of new vehicles to be zero-emission in 2026 and 68% by 2030 on the way to the final goal. The state is following the lead of California, where regulators recently decided to require all new vehicles sold in that state to be powered by electricity or hydrogen by 2035.
“We’re really putting our foot down the accelerator, and revving up our efforts to make sure we have this transition,” Hochul told reporters. But while the overall goal of drastically reducing greenhouse gas emissions makes great sense, talking about it and making it happen will be two different things.
For one thing, supply chain issues brought on by the global pandemic made finding electric vehicles difficult, even for people willing to spend the money, and there is no guarantee that problem won’t resurface in the future. And while electric vehicles are less expensive to power and maintain long term, they still come with sticker prices well above gas-powered vehicles, so tax breaks on purchases will need to continue, and the state will need to figure out a way to fund it.
Federal infrastructure funding for a network of charging stations is a big plus, and New York is on track to receive $175 million to expand access, but great care will need to be taken to make sure that money is spent as wisely as possible, and state leaders would be mistaken to believe that this one-time influx of funds will cover all the needed expenses in the coming years.
We’re not against the idea of moving away from gasoline-powered vehicles, and while older cars and trucks will still be able to be bought and sold after 2035, having the bulk of the changeover to electric completed by that time may be an unrealistic goal that will need to be revisited.
State Education Dept. must release test scores
Jamestown Post-Journal. October 9.
The release of state testing results for third- through eighth-graders has long been as much a back-to-school rite of passage as shopping for clothes and supplies.
Every August, anyone interested could download the test results to see how children in their school district had performed the previous spring. The last year of normal testing was 2018-19, and district scores were published Aug. 22 with schools receiving student-level data Aug. 27. Schools then gave those student-level scores to families.
This year has been different.
Schools received the test scores in mid-August, but they still haven’t been released to the general public. According to the Empire Center for New York State Policy, a June state Education Department memo states the public release will come sometime in the fall.
We all know student learning decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic. The tests were canceled for the 2019-20 academic year and roughly 20% of students took them in 2020-21. That means these 2021-22 results are a key data point for those who pay attention to the educational performance of our schools. The public deserves to know how much damage was done to the state’s students during the pandemic — and they deserve to know that information before the November elections.
New York’s governor holds a lot of sway when it comes to education funding and who sits on the state Board of Regents. Voters deserve to know what type of results record levels of education spending are actually paying for before they cast a vote for the status quo or for a change in education policy.
CNY was the right choice for computer chip plant
Advance Media New York, Oct. 9.
Dear Micron,
Welcome to Central New York! You’re going to love it here.
You’ll love our clean water, our abundant power and our land for making your computer chips. Your workers will love our quality of life, varied and affordable housing options, great schools and recreational opportunities. What’s not to love about the generous government subsidies — federal, state and local — that will make your initial $20 billion investment in semiconductor manufacturing competitive with the rest of the world?
But you’ll love this even more: our people. Central New Yorkers are hardworking, educated, highly skilled in making things, and deeply invested in our families, schools and communities. We’re ready to get to work.
You’ve gotten some skeptical reactions, no doubt. Forgive us. We’ve heard big promises before. They don’t come bigger than this.
Micron, you say you will invest up to $100 billion (with a B!) in computer chip factories that someday could cover 40 football fields in the town of Clay. Factories will employ up to 9,000 people making an average of $100,000 a year, plus 40,000 more construction and supply chain jobs over the next 20 years. The influx of people would be equivalent to adding a small city to our region.
Central New York checks all of your boxes:
Semiconductor chip fabs need water, and lots of it. We’ve got a direct line to the Great Lakes.
You need a lot of power, preferably renewable power. We’ve got Niagara Falls hydropower, zero-emission nuclear power and a power grid that won’t collapse in a snowstorm.
You need talent. We’ve got dozens of colleges and universities pumping out graduates, a pool of highly trained military veterans and an education system that can be adapted and expanded to feed the talent pipeline.
You will be joining a growing semiconductor ecosystem in the state that stretches to Utica, Albany and Poughkeepsie.
You’ll soon discover why we love this place so much. There’s a lot to do here outside of work; mountains and lakes nearby; cultural attractions; a choice of urban, rural and suburban lifestyles.
Your company officials also emphasized that Micron’s values — diversity, inclusivity and sustainability, to name three — align well with the region’s values. We’re glad to welcome a corporate citizen that backs up talk with action.
Our leadership matters, too. Winning you over required a full-court press from all levels of government and the private sector. These folks deserve to take a victory lap:
— Sen. Chuck Schumer, who muscled through federal semiconductor subsidies to bring chip manufacturing back to U.S. shores for reasons of national security and supply chain integrity.
— Gov. Kathy Hochul, who lobbied Micron personally and pressed the Legislature to authorize $10 billion in “Green Chips” subsidies before adjourning in June.
— Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, who amassed 1,300 acres at the White Pine Commerce Park “on spec” — spending we thought was folly, until a global pandemic changed the game.
— CenterState CEO President Rob Simpson, who worked all the angles over the past two years to sell Micron on Central New York.
— Rep. John Katko, R-Camillus, who crossed party leadership to vote for the chips bill.
— And many, unnamed others who contributed to this team effort.
We’re not going to lie. It feels great to be seen, to be appreciated, to finally win.
Opportunity lies ahead. So does risk. Let’s not underestimate the challenges of finding the labor and the skills to build and staff these high-tech plants, and to handle the influx of those workers and their needs for housing, schooling and transportation. Central New Yorkers, in collaboration with the same public and private support that landed this deal, will make good on the promise. We’ll hold each other accountable.
This unmatched opportunity also demands something else of us. Over the next many years, we are going to be asked to believe in the possibilities and confidently face the challenges they bring — and to not give in to negativity, pessimism and small thinking. The next few decades will belong to those who choose to rise to the moment.
We are ready, Micron. Let’s get started.
