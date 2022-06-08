In response to the June 3 Sound Off complaint about fallen trees in Oneonta’s Wilber Park being an eyesore, I refer you to oldgrowthforestnetwork.org. According to founder Joan Maloof, “It is these left-alone places that are refuges for birds, and butterflies, and animals of all kinds. We humans depend on them to clean our air and water and protect our climate.”
Fallen trees regenerate the woods and support the biodiversity that make Wilber Park such a treasure. I am sure many who walk regularly in the park for the pleasure of the natural setting are glad that it is not a manicured space. It is a benefit to the woods, and to us, to leave the fallen trees there.
Hollie Jaffe
Oneonta
