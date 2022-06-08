Thank you for the wonderful coverage of the parade for Memorial Day in Oneonta.
Now, how about small town, such as Schenevus? Our parade is small but was very well attended. Our school band, chorus, Boy and Girl Scouts, veterans and fire department participated,
The service was held in the cemetery. The main speaker was Capt. Paul Neske. He did a wonderful job. The community turned out in a large number.
Please consider coverage for our small towns in the future. Remember, we support your newspaper, too. We look forward to coverage in the future.
Joan Carman
Schenevus
