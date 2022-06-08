Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.