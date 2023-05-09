For the first time in three years, New York residents will need to reapply for certain public insurance coverage as the continuous enrollment condition comes to an end alongside the COVID-19 public health emergency May 11.
People enrolled in Medicaid, Child Health Plus and Essential Plan will need to update their eligibility information as part of the renewal process over the next 12 months, reports the state Department of Health.
Renewal deadlines differ depending on coverage end dates — the first deadline is June 30 and the last is May 31, 2024. The state Department of Health and insurance companies are working on awareness campaigns to help residents through the process.
As a result of having continuous coverage for three years, residents haven’t needed to update phone numbers or addresses — something Scott Averill, Fidelis Care senior vice president, said people should do as soon as possible.
“They won’t get the mail or they won’t get the information if it’s undeliverable or if they have a wrong phone number,” Averill said. “That’s probably the number one thing — make sure your contact information is up to date so you will get the proper notification.”
Fidelis Care, which serves 2.5 million people in the state, has an outreach plan that features social media posts, provider education and community events. Averill said setting aside 30 minutes to talk with a representative to reapply can be helpful.
“They (enrollees) can always contact us and we can assist them,” Averill said. “For a lot of people, this is so confusing. We find that it’s much help and they really appreciate having somebody that can walk them through it.”
The state Department of Health has a three-phase plan in its communication tool kit to keep New Yorkers covered as the changes come:
• Prepare and educate enrollees for the renewal process and emphasize the importance of opting in for text message notifications so enrollees will know when it’s time to renew their coverage.
• Encourage enrollees to update their address and contact information with the state to ensure information is sent to the right places.
• Ensure enrollees take the necessary steps to renew their coverage or transition to other coverage if they’re no longer eligible for Medicaid, Child Health Plus or Essential Plan.
For people who no longer qualify, a special enrollment period will open to allow the purchase of another plan, MVP Health Care said. Enrollees who do not reapply could lose their insurance.
“If you do not renew insurance for yourself and/or family members by the deadline given, you are at risk of losing your health insurance,” the state Department of Health said. “It is very important that you pay attention to the communications sent from N.Y. State of Health and renew your insurance by the deadline given.”
