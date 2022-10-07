GREENE — A presentation of Jeffrey Hatcher’s adaptation of “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” based on the novella by Robert Louis Stevenson, opened Friday, Oct. 7, at Chenango River Theater. Performances will continue at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, through Oct. 23.
According to a media release, in the fog-bound back alleys of Victorian-era London, Dr. Henry Jekyll experiments with ‘tinctures and powders’ which unleash his other self – Edward Hyde, a sensual and villainous alter ego free to commit the sins Jekyll is too civilized to comprehend.
The production is directed by Producing Artistic Director Zach Curtis, his first staging for Chenango River Theatre.
The show features CRT debut appearances by Andréa Gregori, Skylar Jeffries, Brian Linden and Derek Emerson Powell, as well as returning regulars Chris Nickerson and James Wetzel.
The show will feature compositions and live performance by Jeff McAuley, a local cellist, educator and composer. Costume, lighting and scenic design will come from Barbara Kahl, Grant E. Merges and Curtis, respectively.
On Friday, Oct. 14, Hatcher will join the cast and director for a post show talkback. Hatcher’s work includes the stage plays “Complete Female Stage Beauty,” “Murderers,” “Tuesday With Morrie” and “The Turn of the Screw,” as well as the films “Casanova,” “The Good Liar” and “Mr. Holmes.”
“Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” is co-produced by Raymond Corporation and Jim and Debbie Dyal.
Tickets are $27 for all performances and may be purchased at www.chenango rivertheatre.org or by calling the 24-hour box office line at 607-656-8499. Free tickets for high school and college students are available at all evening performances. Email tickets@chenangoriverthea tre for reservations, which are required for the free ticket program.
Chenango River Theatre is at 991 State Highway 12 in Greene.
