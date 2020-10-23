Jen Metzger candidate questionnaire

Name: Jen Metzger
Age: 55
Hometown and current residence: Rosendale
Party affiliation: Democratic
Political/professional background, accomplishments:
I was elected to the New York State Senate in 2018. During my first term, I have focused on helping constituents, and supporting the farms, small businesses, and families in our region. I am proud to have had 26 bills signed into law, all with wide bipartisan support. I have worked hard to secure funding for many critical local initiatives. Most importantly, during the ongoing health and economic crisis, my office has been able to help thousands of individual constituents cut through the red tape and get the assistance they need for their businesses and families to survive.
Before my election to the Senate, I served in local government in Rosendale for many years, in various roles: as Chair of the Town Environmental Commission, as Deputy Town Supervisor, and on the Rosendale Town Council from 2013-2018.
I also founded and directed Citizens for Local Power, a non-profit dedicated to protecting utility consumers, fighting utility rate hikes, and helping municipalities improve energy efficiency.
Anything else about you:
My family struggled economically throughout my childhood. I was able to be able to change my own circumstances in life thanks to a good quality public education and a lot of hard work. I believe everyone should have the opportunity to succeed.
Why are you running?
I first ran for office because I felt that people in our region were not getting the opportunities that we should, and that our representatives were more interested in who donated to them than who they represent. I came into office with a large group of first-time representatives, and we have accomplished quite a bit. We were finally able to pass many pieces of critical legislation that had been stalled in Albany for years, including making the property tax cap permanent, protecting victims of childhood abuse, passing critical anti-corruption reforms, and more. But this is just a start. There is so much more to do to build a New York that works for all of us.
What is the biggest issue facing the state, why, and how would you address it?
My priority in a second term will be fixing our broken property tax and school funding system. Our current way of paying for public education primarily from property taxes creates a vicious cycle, forcing people from their homes while closing off opportunities for the next generation. Too many people simply can't afford to pay another dollar in taxes. It will not be easy, but we have to fix it.
Specifically how would you suggest the state balance the budget and take care of local needs?
It is critically important that we not cut emergency services, or aid to localities, as this funding is essential to our well-being in rural New York. We also must not place any new tax burden on regular people -- we cannot tax our own communities to close the budget gap.
There are additional sources of revenue available. I have introduced a bill to tax corporate stock buybacks, which are an unproductive use of corporate profits that does nothing to create jobs or opportunity.
We must also change the way we fund economic development in New York. Splashy, high-dollar projects that funnel millions of dollars to big companies often have little payoff and are magnets for corruption. We should instead direct economic development resources directly at small, local businesses, who can directly create jobs and help our local economy recover.
With much of the power in the state in the hands of downstate Democrats, how will you be an effective representative for our region?
As the Democratic senator who represents the most rural district in New York, I have consistently fought to make sure that our voices are heard, and that we get our fair share of resources. I served in local government for over a decade, where nobody cares what party you are in; what matters is taking responsibility and doing the work to solve problems. I have brought that sensibility to Albany.
I am proud that dozens of my bills have been signed into law, every single one with wide bipartisan support, often unanimously. These bills will improve rural broadband, support addiction sufferers, allow towns and villages to better determine their own community character, and more. What matters is getting results.
What do you think of the powers given to Gov. Cuomo during the COVID pandemic?
During the early days of the pandemic, I believe it was the right thing to do. Broadly, what we did worked, and New York is now in much better shape than many other states. Also, the legislature did not simply pack up and go home; we passed hundreds of bills to help us through the crisis, including my bill to enable doctors to treat patients via telephone. However, the time has passed for sweeping mandates. As the pandemic continued, I worked directly with many local businesses of all sizes, from day care providers to the casino in Monticello, to help them reopen safely. Every town and every business is different, and it's important that local officials and business owners are involved in any further decisions.
How would you go about meeting the state’s energy needs (should we expand nuclear, renewable and/or fossil fuel use?)
This is an issue area that I have been working on for literally decades. I believe we have a tremendous opportunity in New York to be a leader in the fast-growing clean energy industries, and create thousands of good local jobs. Unlike fossil fuel infrastructure, renewable energy can be smaller-scale and distributed, providing more energy and more economic benefit to more people across this large rural district. Improving energy efficiency so that we use less of it is also a big part of the solution, and we’ve hardly scratched the surface in making improvements in this area. New York has made a significant commitment to clean energy, and it's important that our region is prepared to benefit.
Anything you’d like to add?
It is a privilege to serve as your representative, and I hope to continue this important work together.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.