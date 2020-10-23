Jim Barber candidate questionnaire

Name: Jim Barber
Age: 63
Hometown and current residence: Middleburgh
Party affiliation: Democrat
Political/professional background, accomplishments:
Farmer and small business owner. I also served on my local school board for four years, as Special Assistant to the New York State Commissioner of Agriculture and Markets for two years, and as the New York State Executive Director of the USDA Farm Service Agency for 7 ½ years. I am a co-founder of New York Farms which developed the first Farm to School program in the country, which has since become the national model. I was elected President of the New York State Vegetable Growers Association and served as County President and State Director of the New York Farm Bureau. (see full CV below)
Fifth generation farmer, small business owner
● Owner and operator of 500-acre, highly diversified, six-generation family farm
● Employed hundreds of people over the years, both full-yime and part-time. Provided many young adults their first employment opportunity. Helped some of our herdsmen get started on their own farms.
● Our farm is one of the largest produce donors to the Regional Food Bank system.
Government service:
Presidential appointment as New York State Executive Director of the USDA Farm Service Agency
● Managed agency workforce of 240 employees and $15 million budget
● Improved integrity and delivery of federal programs while sustaining a 20% reduction in budget and staff and a 10% reduction in the number of offices statewide
● Reduced time for processing loan applications from 65 to 33 days
● Developed innovative procedures to dramatically reduced training time and improve quality of performance for mandatory environmental reviews
● Developed leadership training program to prepare employees for management positions
● Established leadership role for New York in the development of national farm policy, initiating changes in federal programs to better meet the needs of New York farms
● Initiated the majority of changes in the federal Farm Storage Facility Loan program to enable expanded use by New York Farmers
● Drove several improvements to federal programs for specialty crops
● Created the first in the nation Urban Agriculture Outreach Specialist position
● New York state led the nation in adopting changes in federal farm programs to benefit our farmers
● First state to implement the Chesapeake Bay Riparian Buffers Incentive Program
● First state to establish criteria for implementing income safety-net program for organic growers
Gubernatorial appointment as Special Assistant to the Commissioner of the NY State Department of Agriculture and Markets
● Developed pilot program for accepting EBT at farm stands
● Commissioner’s Liaison to the Regional Produce Markets
● Commissioner’s representative to Steering Committee for the NY Oceans and Great Lakes Ecosystem Conservation Council
Farm industry leader
● Co-Founder and President of NY Farms.
○ The organization was founded to initiate dialogue between farmers and non-agricultural groups, such as community organizations, environmental groups, and public institutions from upstate and New York City. Most of these organizations had never worked together and some were publicly in opposition on some issues. We were able to focus on common goals and achieved positive outcomes. The most significant was the creation of the first Farm to School program in the country. We worked with the state legislature, school districts and farmers to pass new legislation to enable schools to purchase directly from farmers. This program is now adopted nationwide.
● President of the New York State Vegetable Growers Association
● New York Farm Bureau, county President and State Director
● Cornell University, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Advisory Committee
● Congressman Antonio Delgado’s Agricultural Advisory Committee
● Member of the Agricultural Transition Team for Governor Elect Eliot Spitzer
● Served on External Review Committee for the Department of Fruit and Vegetable Science at Cornell College of Agriculture and Life Sciences
Community leader
● Middleburgh Central School Board of Education
● Member of Dam Concerned Citizens Inc.
○ Dam Concerned Citizens successfully worked with the New York City Department of Environmental Protection (NYC/DEP) and the Schoharie County Board of Supervisors, on safety, and oversight issues regarding the Gilboa Dam. Many of the outcomes generated by this organization have now been codified into standard procedure by the NYC/DEP.
Anything else about you:
I am a lifetime farmer on a six-generation farm. I understand hard work and the importance of bringing people together to focus on a common goal. I cherish the sense of community and cooperation, which is so pronounced in my hometown of Middleburgh. Exemplified in the aftermath of Hurricane Irene; our community did not wait for outside assistance. Neighbors organized very quickly and worked together to help people return to their homes and help businesses reopen.
All my life, when I see something that needs fixing, I roll up my sleeves and do it. I look for new approaches to do things better, and when confronted with problems, I work to develop solutions.
The massive deficits and economic upheaval in our communities created by the COVID crisis will require policy makers in Albany to take bold steps to help people. This is something I have some experience doing. When I served as New York Executive Director of the USDA Farm Service Agency, I came in at what was then the worst economic crisis in decades. Despite 20% mandated cuts, we were able to deliver better services to farmers, improve opportunities for employees, and fulfill our mission of helping our agricultural sector. I will bring that knowledge for doing more with less to this current economic crisis because people need and deserve relief.
Why are you running?
I decided to run for state Senate because I saw that upstate NY needed representation inside the majority party if we were to continue to have a voice in Albany. As a member of the Democratic majority, I will have a seat at the table with the Senate leadership to fight for upstate priorities and represent upstate values.
We can be sure Albany will continue to enact legislation that will impact our farms and communities. I have the background and the experience to work with Senate leadership to craft policy that will help our farms, businesses and communities. And just as importantly, I can work to avoid legislation that would burden our local governments, schools and businesses.
The cornerstone of my campaign is fixing our broken tax system. For over forty years, as a fifth-generation farmer, small business owner and school board member, I have been fighting a system that puts all the burden on property owners, small businesses and retirees, while letting Wall Street traders and big corporations use loopholes and gimmicks to avoid paying their fair share. It just is not right that Albany pushes the cost of funding Medicaid onto the rural residents through taxes on our homes, businesses, and farms. And, the quality of education for our children should not be determined by the economic strength of the community they happen to be born into. These inequities need to change, and the opportunity to change them is now.
What is the biggest issue facing the state, why, and how would you address it?
The biggest issue is our broken tax system. For over 40 years, I have been advocating to reduce the unfair tax burden on rural property owners. Now we have the opportunity to make it happen.
Albany pushes the cost of funding Medicaid and other unfunded mandates, onto the shoulders of rural residents through taxes on our homes, businesses and farms. And Albany has never fully funded its legal obligation to our schools through the Foundation Aid formula. This is why NY has some of the highest property taxes in the country.
Albany must pay for its mandates and take those costs off our County budgets. This will provide the opportunity to reduce property taxes and at the same time free up resources for local governments to invest in:
· Local infrastructure
· First responder units
· Local services
· Local law enforcement
Specifically how would you suggest the state balance the budget and take care of local needs?
We must create a fair tax system that will generate the revenue needed to take the burden of funding state mandated programs off our county budgets. And we must look for efficiencies.
I have a six-point plan that would create a fair tax system that will provide Albany a source of revenue to pay for state mandated programs. This will free up much needed resources at the local level to invest in local services and infrastructure. (www.JimBarberforSenate.org/Policy
This plan includes: a circuit-breaker on New York property taxes for working families, small businesses and retirees; fairly taxing Multinational Corporations operating in our state; closing the Carried Interest Loophole; implementing a tax when companies buy back their own stock; eliminating the rebate on the stock transfer tax; addressing the federal loophole for high-dollar pass-through business income. If we do those things we can quickly pay down the COVID debt, then use that revenue stream to help fund our schools, healthcare and infrastructure while giving counties and towns more control over their revenue to invest in their communities.
I know that we can also find efficiencies within government agencies while maintaining or improving delivery of programs and services. I accomplished this while head of the NY Farm Service Agency for the USDA.
● Under my leadership our office delivered better services while operating under a 20% reduction in budget and staff
● I developed more efficient statewide operations through reductions in management and state office personnel in order to maintain service delivery personnel at the field level.
With much of the power in the state in the hands of downstate Democrats, how will you be an effective representative for our region?
I will be at the table with the Senate leadership, where the discussion is taking place and the decisions are being made. I will be there fighting for the issues and priorities important to the people of the 51st District. Our issues are not Democratic or Republican issues, they are upstate issues. In order to fight for our communities, we must be in the room where decisions are being made. That is why Senator Seward was so effective in representing this district - because for most of his time in the Senate, he was in the majority. But those dynamics have changed and I am the only one running in this race who will have a seat at the table with the Senate leadership to be an effective voice for upstate.
I have a proven record of finding common interests among diverse groups. I will use that skill to help craft policy which benefits everyone, not just one side. That is how we created the very first Farm to School program in the country. And that is how I was able to have unprecedented influence on federal policy when I lead the USDA Farm Service Agency in NY.
And I have a reputation for standing up to those in authority when programs and policy are not serving the people I represent, no matter what side of the aisle they are on.
What do you think of the powers given to Gov. Cuomo during the COVID pandemic?
I think that early in the pandemic, it was necessary for the Governor to have the authority to make quick decisions in order to protect lives. But once the acute phase of the pandemic passed, the legislature needed to take back it’s authority to craft COVID policies that reflect differences in every corner of the state. The legislature has an important role to play in representing their constituents and it’s important that they do their job and provide that check and balance to the Governor.
How would you go about meeting the state’s energy needs (should we expand nuclear, renewable and/or fossil fuel use?)
I believe we should be investing in a green energy future. Not only is it better for the environment, but it’s better for the local economy. In fact, I want to empower municipalities to establish power authorities which would let our local governments be fully engaged in directing and benefiting from the shift to renewable energy. That way, the jobs and revenue from green energy production can stay in the local community, not go to foreign and out of state companies.
Anything you’d like to add?
If elected, I will be the only full time farmer in the Senate. Agriculture is the most important economic driver in upstate NY. It is vital that I am in the State Senate to bring that understanding to the table with the leadership.
