NORWICH — The annual Chenango Blues Fest, sponsored by Norwich Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, will be headlined by Blues Hall of Fame inductee and multiple Grammy winning guitarist Jimmie Vaughan.
According to a media release, the Chenango Blues Fest, a family-friendly event at the county fairgrounds, will be held Friday and Saturday, Aug. 19 and 20. Performers are expected from California, Texas, Chicago and Memphis.
The event will open Friday with a free admission show sponsored by New York Central Mutual featuring blues rocker Popa Chubby, Angel Forrest and the Hi-Jivers. The parking gate will open at 4 p.m. and the festival gate at 5 p.m. with music starting at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday will be a day-long affair with festival gates open at 11 a.m. and Misty Blues kicking things off at 11:30 a.m. At 12:30 p.m. the Annika Chambers band will perform.
Corey Harris and Cajun fiddler Cedric Watson will be followed by the EG Kight Trio, and Teresa James and the Rhythm Tramps. The Nick Moss Band featuring Dennis Gruenling will perform from 5 to 6:15 p.m.
The festival will close with Southern Avenue.
Artists and performance times are subject to change.
Visit www.chenangobluesfest.org for more information, including a full line-up of performances and ticket availability.
