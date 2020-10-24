Joe Angelino candidate questionnaire

Name: Joe Angelino
Age: 60
Hometown and current residence: Norwich
Party affiliation: Republican, Conservative, Independence
Political/professional background, accomplishments:
City of Norwich Police Chief 1996-2014 / Concurrent Norwich Fire Chief 2006-2008 / Sergeant Major US Marines retired 2008 / Former President and current Board member Northeast Classic Car Museum / former Board member GHS Credit Union Binghamton, NY / former Board member Norwich Housing Authority / former Board member Alternatives to Incarceration / former Board member Chenango Co. Traffic Safety Board / Recipient of the Bar Association Liberty Bell Award 2015 / NYS Veteran of the Year 2012 / Distinguished Citizen Award 2017 /
Anything else about you:
3 Combat tours in the Middle East – Persian Gulf War tank commander 1990-91, Iraq Invasion 2003, Iraq Army Advisor 2005. Wrote a weekly newspaper column from 2017-2020 in the Norwich “Evening Sun.” Member of the NY Farm Bureau, Oxford Rod & Gun Club, Purple Heart Hall of Honor, American Legion, VFW, trail maintainer on the Finger Lakes Trail
Why are you running?
I believe NYS is heading in the wrong direction. I want to be a strong voice for rural, upstate New York.
What is the biggest issue facing the state, why, and how would you address it?
The massive number of people migrating from the state. The reason they are leaving is untenable living conditions consisting of high taxes, over regulation and downstate politicians treating our region as a colony by using our resources and imposing their will upon us.
Specifically how would you suggest the state balance the budget and take care of local needs?
The state needs to take over Medical Assistance programs that account for large portions of each county’s annual budget. NY needs to reduce frivolous spending on any number of programs. One example is the deployment of NYS Troopers to NYC where they aren’t needed and they don’t want to be there. Their deployment is caused by a grudge match between the Governor and the NYC Mayor and it is wasting millions of dollars.
With much of the power in the state in the hands of downstate Democrats, how will you be an effective representative for our region?
I will likely be out voted on certain issues, but I won’t lose my voice to speak on behalf of the residents of the 122nd Assembly District.
What do you think of the powers given to Gov. Cuomo during the COVID pandemic?
I’m not too happy these powers haven’t been rescinded. The Governor was granted these powers by the Legislature because of an Emergency situation. The situation has become manageable and the Governor’s one-man rule needs to end and the Legislature needs to return to 3 equal branches of government.
How would you go about meeting the state’s energy needs (should we expand nuclear, renewable and/or fossil fuel use?)
Nuclear doesn’t necessarily need to expand, but it should not be reduced and abandoned. NYS is heading for a power shortage just as California is experiencing currently, and all forms of energy need to be used, including using the Marcellus Shale vein beneath us. The areas of northern Pennsylvania that are extracting fuel have not seen the predicted contamination, earth quakes or other calamities. I believe gas extraction could be safely done on this side of the imaginary line known as the NY/PA border line.
Anything you’d like to add?
I have been endorsed by more than 20 elected officials in the 122nd District, both mayors and town supervisors. I have been endorsed by NY State Senators James Seward and Fred Akshar and endorsed by Assemblyman Cliff Crouch, who currently represents the 122nd Assembly District.
Further, I have been endorsed by the following organizations; NYS Troopers, Chenango County Sheriff’s road patrol deputies, Norwich Police PBA, and the National Federation of Independent Businesses. There are more endorsements expected.
