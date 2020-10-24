John Lemondes candidate questionnaire

Name: John Lemondes
Age: 55
Hometown and current residence: Jamesville
Party affiliation: Republican, Conservative, Independence
Political/professional background, accomplishments:
EXECUTIVE PROFILE
Accomplished and innovative executive leader. Former Army Colonel with 32 years of proven experience, including 12 years working on national strategic programs. Strong background in cradle to grave program management, operations and supply chain management. A decisive leader capable of delivering under the most demanding circumstances.
• Results oriented
• Agile and able to thrive in dynamic environments
• Extraordinary ability to synthesize complex problems
• Significant enterprise level management experience
• Exceptional at building or downsizing business units or organizations
EDUCATION
• National Defense University, Washington, DC (in residence)
Master of Science, National Resource Strategy with a certificate in Supply Chain Management June 2011
• Syracuse University, Syracuse, NY (in residence)
Masters of Business Administration & MA in Public Administration May 1997 and 2001 respectively
• Pennsylvania State University, State College, PA (in residence)
Bachelor of Science, Agriculture May 1987
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE
Principle Program/Product Support Manager (Level 5), Jan 2016—March 2020
• Experience with value stream mapping, revenue generation and business development, resulting in exceeding business segment and program revenue targets. Will achieve approximately 25% for 2019.
• Leading the re-design and development of a company-wide post-delivery support program. This encompasses all spare parts and repair orders for all programs valued at over $3M for 2018 and expected to quadruple in 3-5 years as we build and deploy more radar systems.
• Led a diverse team of professionals in the broad spectrum development of DoD and FMS radar systems for a large international defense company. This included a multi-million dollar budget encompassing research and development as well as production funding lines over multiple sub contracts for domestic and international customers.
• Instituted a accountability initiative resulting in significant cost overrun reduction with a prime contractor on a USAF radar program. This single process stopped runaway engineering losses that had been ongoing since 2014.
Independent Consultant, 2014- Dec 2015
• Advised international client on marketing strategies in US outdoor equipment industry resulting in higher sales and new market penetration.
• Advised a national industry association on technical aspects of military product development and serve as its North Eastern regional representative resulting in increased regional market growth.
United States Army, 1987-2014
Chief Executive Officer (CEO), 2011-2014
• Led the U.S. Chemical Stockpile Elimination Project encompassing four operational chemical destruction facilities.
• Managed an annual profit & loss budget of approximately $1.2B/yr for the $27B program lifecycle which develops and implements new chemical agent elimination technologies.
• Directed 90 acquisition professionals, chemists, scientists and engineers with oversight of over 4,300 URS Corporation contractor personnel engaged 24/7 in the agent destruction mission.
• Significant experience working with state and federal regulatory agencies, Tribal officials, the DoD, other agencies.and international partners.
Strategic Program Director, 2009- 2010
• Coordinated the program management, budgeting, and war production efforts of all individual soldier equipment and weapons including the world’s most preeminent body armor program, and ground combat platforms (M1 Abrams, M2 Bradley, STRYKER family of vehicles and Self Propelled Howitzers) with Headquarters, Department of the Army, the Joint Staff, Office of the Secretary of Defense, and the U. S. Congress.
• Span of control incorporated direct supervision of 11 senior military, government and contractor personnel, a combined FY09/10 budget of $11 B, and nearly 400 programs.
Program Procurement, 2008- 2009
• Conducted independent program cost analysis for the Army G8 (Program, Analysis & Evaluation Division) for all heavy armor platforms and individual soldier equipment resulting in decision data development for senior leaders to fund, cancel or amend programs in support of the Army’s annual and long term top line budget of approximately $141B for FY 09.
Product/Program Manager, 2005-2008
• Led a team of 120 acquisition, logistics and engineering professionals, in the development, production and fielding of 320 separate equipment, clothing and parachute items in direct support of the Global War on Terrorism.
• Encompassed direct association, negotiation and planning with multiple domestic and international industrial segments including: the apparel, footwear, textile and outdoor gear industries in addition to other federal agencies.
• Executed a total development and execution budget of approximately $1.2B/yr.
• Personally responsible for developing and fielding the first ever (ground soldier) Fire Resistant clothing ensembles resulting in significant reductions in total burn injuries, their severity and with a commensurate increase in saved lives.
• Controlled the fastest development to production model, known as the Rapid Fielding Initiative, for any military force worldwide resulting in the largest wholesale individual equipment upgrade ever conducted by the U.S. Army. This initiative positively impacted all 1.2M men and women in the Army.
Military Assistant to the Deputy Under Secretary, Army for Operations Research, 2004-2005
• Provided analytic oversight for the test, evaluation (T&E) and capabilities of the Department of Defense (DoD) Chemical, Biological Defense and Chemical Demilitarization Programs, CBDP and CDP respectively.
• Synchronized and solved T&E issues for CBDP Sentinel programs with major stakeholders across the DoD, Joint Staff, each of the Services and their respective Operational Test Activities.
• Specific programs included: the Joint Biological Point Detection and Agent Identification Systems and the Joint Services Light Weight Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Reconnaissance System.
Various other mid-career professionally enhancing positions, 1997-2004
CERTIFICATIONS/ MEMBERSHIPS
• Acquisition Professional, Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act (DAWIA) Level III certified, Government equivalent of PMP
• Financial Planning Certificate, Georgetown University, Washington, DC
• Financial Planning Association of Central New York, Board Member 2015-2016, Syracuse, NY
• Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Association of The United States Army (AUSA), and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), life member
• Lean Six Sigma management certificate, Natick Labs, Natick, MA
• Rotary Club & American Hellenic Institute, Dewitt, NY, member
• President of the Board, Farmer Veteran Coalition of New York State, Syracuse, NY
• Demonstrated success with state and federal grants and lobbying initiatives at the state and federal level
Anything else about you:
Husband, father of 3, farmer, small business owner, veteran, NY Farm Bureau member, President of the NYS chapter of the Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC), Board member of Paws for Purple Hearts and the Onondaga County Soil and Water Conservation District and prior parish council member for 4.5 yrs.
Why are you running?
New York is not like it was when I was growing up. The opportunities for success and advancement in life are not what they once were. I’m running so that I can go to Albany and set things right for everyone’s future in the state. Economic prosperity, meaningful bail reform, and stopping outmigration are a few of the highest priorities.
What is the biggest issue facing the state, why, and how would you address it?
Outmigration as a result of ridiculously high taxation. Taxation policies, particularly in regards to small business and housing, are ludicrous to the point where job development is stifling and people are leaving the state en masse.
Specifically how would you suggest the state balance the budget and take care of local needs?
The problem most governments have with budget balancing is spending. In an economy that continues to work and recover from the COVID lockdowns, a halt on spending, while efficient, doesn’t seem like the only response necessary. Therefore, spending reduction and mandate elimination are a few things that will contribute to debt reduction. As a result of the pandemic, I support programs helping people get back on their feet without coddling them to the point that they don’t seek work anymore.
With much of the power in the state in the hands of downstate Democrats, how will you be an effective representative for our region?
The plan is to work as a strong team of Central and Northern New York representatives. The Assembly was designed so that no one representative had more power over the other, and that leaves us with a need to collaborate and make our voices heard. Coordination with other central New York legislators ensuring our issues are addressed is key. I will leverage my considerable leadership, business and diplomatic experience.
What do you think of the powers given to Gov. Cuomo during the COVID pandemic?
Like most New Yorkers, I understood that in the early stages of the pandemic, some executive organization was necessary. But seizing emergency powers for a year was not the right step. I agree with the Republican Conference’s attempts to have a re-evaluation of those powers every 30-45 days, especially now, as the governor continues to rule without much balance from the state legislators.
How would you go about meeting the state’s energy needs (should we expand nuclear, renewable and/or fossil fuel use?)
Having multiple energy sources is a key ingredient of energy strength. There is generally always strength in diversity; thus allowing us to leverage multiple sources, sell excess energy to neighboring states/countries and use less of the most expensive source based on seasonality and market factors. Additionally, robust grid modernization is key to efficiency and threat reduction which must always be considered in today’s age of international terrorism. Therefore, expansion of all sources as well as technical advancement for them is key to our maintaining and safeguarding our energy generation capabilities. Last, above all, utility rates for New Yorkers (citizens and businesses) must come down.
Anything you’d like to add?
As a concerned citizen seeking to represent my Assembly district, I want people to know that I will work hard to support law enforcement, restore public trust and confidence in the Rule of Law and ensure criminals are held responsible for their crimes. Without public safety, we have nothing and I recognize that and will work to reverse what we’ve seen lately. I’ll also work hard to make NY a business and family destination vs the runway of outmigration to Florida and the other states it’s become.
