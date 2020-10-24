John Salka candidate questionnaire

Name: John J. Salka
Age: 65
Hometown and current residence: No answer
Party affiliation: Republican
Political/professional background, accomplishments:
School board member for 7 years, four spent as board president. Town and county supervisor for 11 years; Chairman of the Social Services, Public Health, Mental Health, Planning and Economic Development and Energy committees. Member County Finance committee. Vice President of the Madison county Board of Health for 6 years. Member Madison county Soil and Water Conservation District for 9 years, Finance Chair of the Madison County Industrial Development Agency. Small business owner for 10 years. NYS Registered Respiratory Therapist for 32 years. Director of the Mid York Asthma coalition for 3 years. Certified Tobacco Cessation Counselor. Member of the Assembly Health, Social Services,Banks, Aging and Higher Education committees. Ranking member of the task force on Food, Farms and Nutrition.
Anything else about you:
No answer
Why are you running?
I am seeking re-election because in these very challenging times we need a representative with the experience and background to be able to to job. We do not have the time for on the job training. My extensive experience in business, health care, education, budgeting and operational management give me the insight on how to make sure that constituents are served in an efficient and compassionate manner.
What is the biggest issue facing the state, why, and how would you address it?
Aside from Covid, the state was facing a budget deficit that has the potential of affecting each and every New Yorker is a very negative way. Medicaid, infrastructure, education and a host of issues deserve much more attention from our Democratically controlled legislature. This is not happening. We need frank and constructive discussion on how to solve major problems. I am always willing to begin this dialogue.
Specifically how would you suggest the state balance the budget and take care of local needs?
In order to balance a budget, one needs to have the data. The legislature has been kept in the dark over the past several months with regards to the numbers we need to attack the budget deficit. Without this information there can be no proposals on how to address an ever increasing budget deficit and how we can solve major issues facing our state.
With much of the power in the state in the hands of downstate Democrats, how will you be an effective representative for our region?
I am an effective representative by making sure that constituents here in the 121st district are taken care of in an independent fashion. We are not pressured by our minority to vote any other way than what's in the best interests of the people we represent. The downstate contingency demand compliance with their priorities, and they will demand that any votes from any upstate Democrat are in favor of their progressive agenda. They may allow a token vote from time to time to the contrary but will always expect an upstate Democrat, especially a freshman, to fall into line. If not they will primary that candidate. I have seen this and have no reason to believe it will be any different in the future.
What do you think of the powers given to Gov. Cuomo during the COVID pandemic?
The vote was for Corona virus funding. The governor proposed the expansion of his powers as an amendment to the bill. In the bill the legislature was given the obligation to review those powers after 30 days. They did not, and have refused to come back into session to discuss this. The bottom line is that the governor would have just used his executive authority to push through these mandates regardless. I believe this is wrong, and if there is any indication how wrong this is, just look at the number of nursing home deaths under his authority.
How would you go about meeting the state’s energy needs (should we expand nuclear, renewable and/or fossil fuel use?)
Although I am a firm believer in alternative energy, I belive we have to be realistic about it and need to develop a hybrid plan of natural gas, nuclear and clean burning coal to supplement our energy needs until alternatives can play a bigger role.
Anything you’d like to add?
No. As in the past I am sure you will interpret my words however you see fit. So be it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.