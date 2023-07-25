COOPERSTOWN — Top honors at the 75th Annual Junior Livestock Show in Cooperstown went to young handlers from, Herkimer, Otsego, and Chenango counties during the show’s final event on Tuesday, July 11. The show, sponsored by The Farmers’ Museum and conducted in cooperation with Cornell Cooperative Extension, county 4-H educators, and clubs throughout central New York, brings together youth handlers from a nine-county area for three days of competition. The top winners at the Junior Livestock Show bested 200 exhibitors and their 500 animals.
Earning The Farmers’ Museum Cup for Best of Show Dairy was Abbie Ainslie of Otsego County who showed her Holstein, Oakfield LO Scarlett Red-ET. The F. Ambrose Clark Livestock Cup for Best of Show in the beef, swine, meat goat, and sheep categories was awarded to Anna Hawkes of Herkimer County showing her Duroc Hog Miss Royal Flush. The Farmers’ Museum Dairy Goat Cup for Best of Show Dairy Goat went to Cole Warren of Chenango County showing his Toggenburg Ol’ Kidd Cole Houston.
Dairy cattle Grand Champions were awarded in the Ayrshire division Sean Shults of Schoharie County who showed Heiview Reagan Eve; in the Brown Swiss division to Sean Shults of Schoharie County who showed Edsall Hill Allstar Confetti; in the Guernsey division to Jacob Enyart of Schoharie County who showed Eternal Flame Swan Song; in the Holstein division to Abbie Ainslie of Otsego County, who showed Oakfield LO Scarlett Red-ET; in the Jersey division to Chase Burkhart of Otsego County who showed Rivendale Fireman Biance; and in the Milking Shorthorn division to Julia Vunk, Otsego County who showed Gray Goose Justice Beyonce EXP.
In livestock divisions, Ella Field of Otsego County in the Sheep category and Ann Marie Westbrook of Delaware County in the Meat Goat category.
In the Best Bred and Owned division, the award in the Ayrshire category went to Connor Parker of Otsego County with Stoneybrook Rose; in the Brown Swiss category to Chloe Davies of Delaware County with DaLade Luck Juke Pumpkin; in the Jersey category to Lance McClure of Delaware County with Pineyvale Casino Violet; in the Holstein division to Justin Wolfe of Otsego County with Ovaltop UNST Roseana; and in the Milking Shorthorn division to Julia Vunk of Otsego County with Gray Goose Justice Beyonce EXP.
The Dairy Goat category went to Cole Warren of Chenango County with Ol Kidd Cole Houston; the Sheep category went to Mollie Goblet-Schubert of Schoharie County with Violet; the Swine Category went to Emma Frost of Oneida County with Phoebe; and the Beef category went to Laken Dyn of Herkimer County with HSA Tiny Dancer.
Showmanship Championships were earned by the following: in the Dairy division, Grand Champion Showman was Chloe Davis of Delaware County. In the Dairy Goat division: Grand Champion Showman Cole Warren of Chenango County and Reserve Grand Champion Showman, Brooke Lincoln of Schoharie County. In the Sheep division: Grand Champion Showman went to Maxwell Pullis of Otsego County and Reserve Grand Champion Showman to Levi McDonald of Delaware County. In the Swine division: Grand Champion Showman to Autumn Madugno of Delaware County. In the Meat Goat division: Grand Champion Showman to Kennedy Louis of Otsego County, and Reserve Grand Champion Showman went to Gavin Underwood of Otsego County.
Other dairy award winners and their 4-H county affiliations include:
Ayrshire—Junior Champion: Aiden Schoenecker of Schoharie County with Lil E’s Regans Twilight Sr. Champion Sean Shults of Schoharie County with Heiview Regan Eve.
Brown Swiss—Junior Champion: Chloe Davis, Delaware County, with DaLady Luck Juke Pumpkin; Champion: Sean Shults of Schoharie County with Edsall Hill Allstar Confetti; Reserve Sr. Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Jeffrey Palmatier, Delaware County with Snow Valley Puma.
Holstein— Senior Champion: Abbie Ainslie of Otsego County with Oakfield LO Scarlett Red-ET. Reserve Sr. Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Daniel McClure of Delaware County with Jericho II Applecrisp Laney.
Jersey—Junior Champion: Cora Hodge of Chenango County with WF Cashells CCHIP Rolls Royce; Reserve Junior Champion: Chloe Davis of Delaware County with Barnes Choco Chip Kosher; Sr. Champion: Chase Burkhart of Otsego County with Rivendale Fireman Biance; Reserve Sr. Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Addyson Olsen of Delaware County with Neljean Wonder Auggie.
Milking Shorthorn—Junior Champion: Logan VanEvra of Schoharie County with Perfect View Ricochet Perfect; Senior Champion: Julia Vunk of Otsego County with Gray Goose Justice Beyonce EXP; Reserve Senior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Logan VanEvera of Schoharie County with Perfect View Ricochet Perfect.
Winners in the Dairy Goat division were as follows:
Best Udder, Dairy Goat –Cole Warren of Chenango County with Ol’ Kidd Cole Johanna.
Alpine— Reserve Grand Champion: Peyton Graham of Chenango County with PJ-Bailey’s Ascotch.
LaMancha—Junior Champion: Olivia Hart of Otsego County with Kiddin’ U Not Diamond; Reserve Junior Champion: Abbi-Lyn Page of Chenango County with Ivy Creek’s GPD Sassafras; Sr Champion, Grand Champion and Best Udder: Mason Kupris of Otsego County with Gardenview MM Nebula.
Nigerian Dwarf-Junior Champion: Madison Losie of Delaware County with Feather Rock Farms Raya; Reserve Jr. Champion: Brooke Lincoln of Schoharie County with Clover Hill Acres Sage; Sr. Champion, Grand Champion & Best Udder: Alexandria Lincoln of Schoharie County with Clover Hill Acres Annabeth; Reserve Sr. Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Brooke Lincoln of Schoharie County with Clover Hill Acres Azalea.
Nubian—Junior Champion: Chloe Ellsworth of Otsego County with Paintedsparrow’s Ed Winter; Reserve Jr. Champion: Margaret Hanehan of Chenango County with Ol’ Kidd Cole Ruby; Sr. Champion.
Saanen—Junior Champion: Olivia Hart of Otsego County with Swamp-Hill Sophia; Reserve Jr. Champion: Cole Warren of Chenango County with Ol’ Kidd Cole Ella; Sr. Champion, Grand Champion & Best Udder: Cole Warren of Chenango County with Ol’ Kidd Cole Johanna; Reserve Sr. Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Skylar Graham of Chenango County with Subrikar Justin’s Flurry.
Toggenburg—Junior Champion: Cole Warren of Chenango County with Ol’ Kidd Cole Rodeo; Reserve Junior Champion: Brandt Baker of Otsego County with Ginger; Sr. Champion, Grand Champion & Best Udder: Cole Warren of Chenango County with Ol’ Kidd Cole Houston, Reserve Sr. Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Peyton Graham of Chenango County with Subrikar Peyton’s Jasmine.
Recorded Grade—Reserve Jr. Champion: Cole Warren of Chenango County with Ol’ Kidd Cole McQueen Sr. Champion, Grand Champion: Olivia Hart of Otsego County with Swamp Hill Crystal; Reserve Sr. Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Addyson Olsen of Delaware County with Kiddin’ U Not Candy. Best Udder: Addyson Olsen of Delaware County with Kiddin’ U Not Candy.
Other Livestock awards were presented in the following categories:
Beef
Reserve Champion Female Beef – Kayleb DeBoer of Delaware County.
Champion Steer— Morgan Archer of Delaware County.
Champion Other Breed Cow/Calf pair – Ricky Pegg of Otsego County.
Market Steer – Morgan Archer of Delaware County.
Sheep
Champion Ram—Hollin Stabler of Otsego County.
Champion Ewe- Mollie Goblet-Schubert of Schoharie County.
Commercial—Ella Field of Otsego County.
Dorset – Connor Doody of Otsego County.
Horned Dorset – Isabella Slater of Schoharie County.
Southdown—Mollie Goblet-Schubert of Schoharie County.
Suffolk – Levi McDonald of Delaware County.
Best Fleece –Grace Wing of Otsego County.
Champion Market Lamb –Ella Field of Otsego County.
Swine
Crossbred—Trent DeBoer of Otsego County.
Champion Market Hog— Darby Mondore of Delaware County.
Meat Goat
Champion Full Blood/Pure Blood – Eva DeBoer of Delaware County.
Reserve Champion Full Blood/Pure Blood – Jaden DeBoer of Delaware County.
Champion Percentage Doe –Henry Underwood of Otsego County.
Reserve Champion Percentage Doe –Henry Underwood of Otsego County.
Champion Commercial Doe – Ann Marie Westbrook of Delaware County.
Reserve Champion Commercial Doe – Ann Marie Westbrook of Delaware County.
Champion Market Goat – Ann Marie Westbrook of Delaware County.
Reserve Champion Market Goat –Morgan Archer of Delaware County.
Dairy Judging contest was held on Sunday evening July 10. The following were the winners:
Beginner Division
2nd place – Mackenzie Schoenecker – Schoharie County
3rd place – Kayleigh Schoenecker – Schoharie County
4th place – Gabi Barnhart – Delaware County
5th place – Faith Byma – Otsego County
6th place – Grace Hodge – Chenango County
8th place – Sullivan Dickey – Chenango County
9th place – Kinleigh Crim – Otsego County
Junior Division
1st place – Addison Dickey – Chenango County
2nd place – Deanna Wolfe – Otsego County
3rd place – Elizabeth Vincent – Chenango County
4th place – Logan Vanevera – Schoharie County
5th place – Brayden Barnhart – Delaware County
6th place –Taylor Hodge – Chenango County
6th place – Ahnalee Kappauf – Chenango County
7th place – Jasper Dibble – Delaware County
8th place –Cora Hodge – Chenango County
9th place – Addyson Olsen – Delaware County
10th place –Aiden Schoenecker – Schoharie County
10th place – Kaylee Byma – Otsego County
Senior Division
1st place – Daniel McClure – Delaware County
2nd place – Justin Wolfe – Otsego County
3rd place – Lance McClure — Delaware County
4th place – Luke Enyart – Schoharie County
5th place –Colette Kappauf – Chenango County
6th place – Jeff Palmatier – Delaware County
7th place –Abby Stone – Chenango County
8th place – Lily Marshman – Chenango County
9th place – Adrienne Hodge – Chenango County
10th place – Sean Shults – Schoharie County
The Chobani Agricultural Leader Scholarship Awards went to:
Junior Award Winners:
Jacob Enyart– Schoharie County
Owen Pullis– Otsego County
Senior Award Winners:
Luke Enyart – Schoharie County
Evelyn Kersmanc – Otsego County
Alexis Wolfe – Otsego County
The Farmers’ Museum Good Sportsmanship Award: Will Rumovicz of Chenango County.
Visit www.farmersmuseum.org/jls/ to see the complete list of 2023 winners, including those outside The Daily Star coverage area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.