Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Periods of rain. Rain becoming heavy at times overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Rain becoming heavy at times overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.