COOPERSTOWN — The Film Society of Cooperstown will begin its fifth season with “Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb” at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11, in the upstairs ballroom at the Village Hall at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, the classic 1964 film was directed by Stanley Kubrick. Described as the director’s take on Cold War anxiety, it is reported to be one of the fiercest satires of human folly ever to come out of Hollywood.
As further noted in the release, the matchless shape-shifter Peter Sellers plays three wildly different roles: Royal Air Force Captain Lionel Mandrake, timidly trying to stop a nuclear attack on the USSR ordered by an unbalanced general (Sterling Hayden); the ineffectual and perpetually dumbfounded U.S. President Merkin Muffley, who must deliver the very bad news to the Soviet premier; and the titular Strangelove himself, a wheelchair-bound presidential adviser with a Nazi past.
Finding improbable hilarity in nearly every unimaginable scenario, “Dr. Strangelove, or “How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb” is reported to be a subversive masterpiece that officially announced Kubrick as an unparalleled stylist and pitch-black ironist.
The film will be followed by a talk by Richfield Springs resident Dmitri Kasterine, a photographer who worked for director Stanley Kubrick.
The season will also include five more films.
Jan. 25: “Eight Men Out,” with speaker Simeon Lipman of Antiques Roadshow.
Feb 8: “Six Degrees of Separation,” with speaker Eva Davy, a scenic artist who worked on the film.
Feb. 22: “Brooklyn,” with speaker Heather Urtz Amendolare, village librarian.
March 8: A Night of Comedy Classics, “A Dog’s Life,” from 1918 featuring Charlie Chaplin, “Cops” from 1922 with Buster Keaton, and “Number, Please” from 1920 with Harold Lloyd.
March 22: “Bonnie and Clyde.”
Find the Film Society of Cooperstown on Facebook for more information.
