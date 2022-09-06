The 2021 high school soccer season was a banner one for local schools. Two teams from the area — the Schenevus girls and Cooperstown boys — captured sectional titles, with the Hawkeyes making it all the way to their state final four.
As the 2022 campaign gets underway, both squads are looking to defend their sectional crowns — and both appear well-equipped to do just that.
Schenevus rolled to Tri-Valley League and Section IV Class D titles before eventually falling to Poland in the state regionals last year, outscoring the opposition by a margin of 149-21.
What’s frightening for this year’s opponents is the fact that most of the players who scored all those goals are coming back.
Leading the way is reigning Daily Star Player of the Year Angie Competiello, who scored 44 goals and earned All-State First Team honors. She’ll be joined on offense by Taylor Knapp, who scored 31 goals as a midfielder, and younger sister Lily, who finished with 23 goals. Both Knapp and Lily Competiello earned All-State honors as well.
Also returning are Samantha Barrett and Val Beardslee, who scored nine and eight goals, respectively.
“Scoring shouldn’t be our problem,” Hornung said in what might be the understatement of the year.
Hornung said the team figures to rely on its core four of the Competiello sisters, Knapp, and Samantha Osborne, who will be entering her fourth year as a varsity starter.
“She is a really, really good player that gets overlooked all the time simply because she’s not primarily looked at to be a scorer,” Hornung said of Osborne. “She’s really steady on the field; she’s as good as anybody in the league.”
While Schenevus does lose seven starters from 2021, Hornung said the returning upperclassmen are equipped to grow as leaders.
“They’re really good leaders on the field,” he said. “They lead not just verbally but by example, all of them do. The younger players are following them and they set a real good example.”
As for the expectations that are sure to follow the team all year long, Hornung said they’re matched only by the expectations the team is setting for itself.
“If you don’t have high expectations, I think it’s self-defeating,” he said. “We have the same expectations we had last year. We might have to take different paths to reach those goals.”
Schenevus opened its season on Friday with a 4-2 win over Milford.
On the boys side, Cooperstown will look to match the success of its 2021 season in which the Hawkeyes captured the Section III Class C title and advanced to the state final four before falling to Alexander Hamilton.
Cooperstown has some big shoes to fill, most notably those of Daily Star Co-Players of the Year Liam Spencer and Luca Gardner-Olesen. But coach Frank Miosek has liked what he’s seen from his team so far.
“We have some nice young players, some sophomores and juniors that are gonna fit into our system very well,” he said. “I believe it’s going to take a few games of playing to mesh, but that’s true of any team. I’m happy with their fitness, I’m happy with their skills, and now we have to put it all together in a support role that everybody’s contributing.”
Miosek said Colby Diamond will be a focal point of the team working in the midfield with his younger brother Riley. Up front, Oliver Wasson returns after scoring 10 goals last year. Cooperstown’s strength could be in the back, where all four of last year’s starting fullbacks return: Charlie Lambert, Ethan Kukenberger, PJ Kiuber, and Conrad Erway, though Lambert may see time at keeper.
“We feel good about having so much of our defense back,” Miosek said.
Miosek said last year’s deep playoff run provided a blueprint for the returning players to pass down to the underclassmen looking to break through into this year’s starting lineup.
“I think that the boys coming back know what it’s like to have a very successful season and that’s what they’re planning on,” he said. “But even if we have seven people coming back, it takes more like 15 kids to mesh. They realize that they’ve gotta be team players, lead by example, and encourage good team play from everybody.
“Are we going to be a superteam? That’s up to how the ball bounces and rolls. We’re going to be a good team; ‘super’ is going to depend on a little luck, and there’s a lot of team skill that has to go into it.”
Personnel changes in the school’s athletics department have left Cooperstown’s schedule in flux for the time being.
