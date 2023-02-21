Magic and moviemaking will blend together in a new film written and produced by Laurens graduates.
Spencer Sherry said he will produce a new movie, titled “Anomaly,” which was written by Ryan “Rahn” Jenkins and is about a magician’s last performance. Jenkins will also direct the movie. Both graduated from Laurens High School in 2012, Sherry said.
Sherry said “Anomaly” will be the second film they produce. He is putting his final touches on a short piece, “The Monkey,” which is based on a Stephen King novella. Sherry said King allows novice filmmakers to adapt some of his stories without having to pay copyright fees, as long as the films are not sold for profit.
Sherry said he wrote the script for his movie before he realized “The Monkey” wasn’t on the list of works filmmakers can use. “I contacted Stephen King’s agents and asked how much it would cost to option the movie.”
Agents said King had never given that story out before, but would allow Sherry to make the movie as long as he didn’t sell it. He filmed it over the course of 14 days in 2021, and has been adding visual affects, sound and background music since then, he said.
Sherry said “Anomaly” will be shot over the course of three days. He said Jenkins based the main character on magician Eric Mead. The theme of the movie is how magic is lost as people get older, and how to make it relevant as people age.
Sherry said they both enjoy magic and watching “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” and saw Mead perform on the show. On the show, magicians perform a magic trick in front of the duo. “If they can’t explain how the trick is done, the magician gets to open their show in Vegas for a week,” Sherry said. “I love the art and craft of magic.”
Mead was one of the contestants who stumped Penn & Teller, and Jenkins wrote a screenplay as “an homage to him,” Sherry said. “He sent the screenplay to him and wrote a note to him saying he was inspiring to him.”
Sherry said Mead responded and asked to play the role that he inspired. “He’s donating his time and talent to be in the movie.”
Mead will travel to New York at the beginning of March to shoot the film, including from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. March 3, at the Cohoes Music Hall. The event will act as a fundraiser for the movie while part of the movie is filmed, he said.
“We wanted to find new ways to fundraise,” Sherry said. “I did crowd funding for ‘The Monkey,’ but this one we’re not doing crowd funding. I’m not a fan of asking for funding. This will allow the person to be an extra in the film.”
Sherry said Mead will shoot some scenes in character and interact with the audience in character during this night of entertainment, called “The Great Van Alden.” While sets are being changed, other entertainers will perform mentalism, illusions and comedy for the audience. “We will direct the audience how to react,” he said.
According to the Cohoes Music Hall website, local artist Lexi Hannah will be creating a live painting of the event, which will be auctioned off upon its completion.
Tickets for the show can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/2y66cnmv.
