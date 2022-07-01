ALBANY — Democratic lawmakers pushed through new firearms legislation Friday that will require pistol permit holders to divulge their social media accounts and subject holders of concealed carry permits to prosecution if they bring guns into “sensitive” areas including the Adirondack Park, Niagara State Park and houses of worship.
The legislation will also require State Police to keep a database on ammunition. It also expands a ban on the sale of body armor and creates new safe storage requirements for gun owners.
Some 20 categories of locations were defined as sensitive places including public transit systems, casinos, government buildings, playgrounds, polling places, street fairs and mental health facilities.
Gun rights advocates immediately vowed a swift response in the courts.
“We consider everything they’ve done here to be unconstitutional,” Tom King, president of the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, told CNHI.
Speaking to reporters, Hochul said her administration will respect the legal rights of gun owners.
“I am standing here to protect freedom and liberty here in the state of New York,” said Hochul, the top Democrat in a state where her party enjoys lopsided control over both houses of the Legislature.
Hochul also contended most gun owners will support the requirement for background checks.
“People support the idea of having common sense criteria to ensure this does not become the Wild West,” Hochul said.
In another key area, lawmakers approved a measure that begins an effort to amend the state constitution that guarantees the right to an abortion. The legislation would have to be approved again in the coming year for the question to be put to voters through a referendum.
That move came in response to last week’s Supreme Court decision overturning the Roe v. Wade ruling that in 1973 made abortion a right. The new ruling effectively gave states the green light to set their own laws for abortion and some have moved to restrict the procedure.
As for the gun legislation, retired police officers and security personnel would be exempted from the prohibition against guns in sensitive areas.
Under the legislation, business owners, if they want to allow people carrying concealed weapons onto the premises, would have to post signs indicating that guns are welcome. But establishments serving alcoholic beverages would be a sensitive area where guns are banned.
The measure also increases the amount of training in the safe handling of handguns to 16 hours, including two hours devoted to time on firing ranges along with a written examination.
Individuals convicted of assault or alcohol-related driving offenses within the past years would be disqualified from getting a pistol permit.
The bill sponsor, Assemblyman Jeff Dinowitz, D-the Bronx, defended the legislation. “Nobody’s rights are being taken away,” he said, noting the measure was tailored to stay within the guideposts provided in last week’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down New York’s concealed carry law because it used subjective criteria for the issuance of unrestricted permits.
But Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, predicted the legislation will ultimately be blocked in the courts.
“This tramples on the constitutional rights of the people,” he said.
Tague said many gun owners want firearms for self-defense and don’t want to have to wait 15 minutes for a police officer to arrive if a potentially violent assailant is threatening them.
But Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-the Bronx, said last week’s Supreme Court ruling left Democratic lawmakers with a situation that dictated a response from the statehouse.
“Democrats feel like we’re doing the right thing to protect New Yorkers,” Heastie said.
Lawmakers held no public hearings or forums on the measure they passed.
Otsego County Sheriff Richard Devlin called the legislation misdirected.
“This is an attack on law-abiding citizens and it does nothing to make us safer and it doesn’t deal with the crime problems we have from people having illegal firearms,” Devlin said.
The gun legislation also includes a requirement that a database be kept for the sale of ammunition, an initiative that was originally part of the 2013 SAFE Act, though the requirement was suspended seven years ago.
Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Otsego County, voted against the measure as did all GOP senators. “I guarantee that these new gun control laws will not deter one criminal and will only contribute to more senseless violence,” Oberacker said.
The Assembly passed the gun legislation Friday night, 91 to 51. The Senate went first, backing the measure 43 to 20.
