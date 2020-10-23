Below is a clickable list of website for the candidates in our area running at the national and state levels:
PRESIDENT/VICE PRESIDENT
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (D/WF): https://joebiden.com/
Donald J. Trump/ Michael R. Pence (R/C) https://www.donaldjtrump.com/
Howie Hawkins/Angela Nicole Walker (G): https://howiehawkins.us/
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen (L): https://jo20.com/
Brock Pierce/ Karla Ballard (I) : https://www.brock.vote/
CONGRESS
19TH DISTRICT
Antonio Delgado (D/WF/SAM): https://delgadoforcongress.com/
Kyle Van De Water (R): https://www.kyleforny19.com/
Steven Greenfield (G): https://stevegreenfieldforcongress.com/
Victoria N. Alexander (L): https://directdemocracyus.org/Alexander-for-Congress-2020/
22nd DISTRICT
Anthony J. Brindisi (D/WF/I): https://brindisiforcongress.com/
Claudia Tenney (R/C): https://claudiaforcongress.com/
Keith D. Price Jr. (L): https://www.facebook.com/valkiroc/
STATE SENATE
42nd DISTRICT
Jen Metzger (D/WF/SAM): http://jenmetzger.com/
Mike Martucci (R/C/I): https://www.martucci4senate.com/
51ST DISTRICT
Jim Barber (D): https://www.jimbarberforsenate.org/
Peter Oberacker (R/C/I): https://www.peterforsenate51.com/
52nd DISTRICT
Frederick J. Akshar II (R/C/I): https://www.fredakshar.com/
Thomas Daniel Quiter (L): https://tomfor52.com/
STATE ASSEMBLY
101st DISTRICT
Chad J. McEvoy (D/WF): https://www.chadmcevoy101.com/
Brian D. Miller (R/C/I): https://www.brianmillerforassembly.com/
Barbara A. Kidney (G): https://www.barbaraforad101.com/
102nd DISTRICT
Betsy Kraat (D): https://betsyforassembly.com/
Christopher Tague (R/C/I): https://tagueforassembly.com/
121st DISTRICT
Dan Buttermann (D): https://www.buttermannforassembly.com/
John J. Salka (R/C/i): https://www.salkaforassembly.com/
Corey J. Mosher (WF) (campaign suspended): https://www.facebook.com/MosherForNY/
Jake Cornell (L): https://jakeforassembly.poliengine.com/
122nd DISTRICT
Richard O. Shaw (D): https://www.rickshawforassembly.com/
Joe G. Angelino (R/C/I): https://www.angelinoforassembly.com/
126th DISTRICT
Dia Carabajal (D/WF): https://www.diaforassembly.com/
John Lemondes Jr. (R/C/I): https://johnlemondes.com/
