Below is a clickable list of website for the candidates in our area running at the national and state levels:

PRESIDENT/VICE PRESIDENT

Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris (D/WF): https://joebiden.com/

Donald J. Trump/ Michael R. Pence (R/C) https://www.donaldjtrump.com/

Howie Hawkins/Angela Nicole Walker (G): https://howiehawkins.us/

Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen (L): https://jo20.com/

Brock Pierce/ Karla Ballard (I) : https://www.brock.vote/

CONGRESS

19TH DISTRICT

Antonio Delgado (D/WF/SAM): https://delgadoforcongress.com/

Kyle Van De Water (R): https://www.kyleforny19.com/

Steven Greenfield (G): https://stevegreenfieldforcongress.com/

Victoria N. Alexander (L): https://directdemocracyus.org/Alexander-for-Congress-2020/

22nd DISTRICT

Anthony J. Brindisi (D/WF/I): https://brindisiforcongress.com/

Claudia Tenney (R/C): https://claudiaforcongress.com/

Keith D. Price Jr. (L): https://www.facebook.com/valkiroc/

STATE SENATE

42nd DISTRICT

Jen Metzger (D/WF/SAM): http://jenmetzger.com/

Mike Martucci (R/C/I): https://www.martucci4senate.com/

51ST DISTRICT

Jim Barber (D): https://www.jimbarberforsenate.org/

Peter Oberacker (R/C/I): https://www.peterforsenate51.com/

52nd DISTRICT

Frederick J. Akshar II (R/C/I): https://www.fredakshar.com/

Thomas Daniel Quiter (L): https://tomfor52.com/

STATE ASSEMBLY

101st DISTRICT

Chad J. McEvoy (D/WF): https://www.chadmcevoy101.com/

Brian D. Miller (R/C/I): https://www.brianmillerforassembly.com/

Barbara A. Kidney (G): https://www.barbaraforad101.com/

102nd DISTRICT

Betsy Kraat (D): https://betsyforassembly.com/

Christopher Tague (R/C/I):  https://tagueforassembly.com/

121st DISTRICT

Dan Buttermann (D): https://www.buttermannforassembly.com/

John J. Salka (R/C/i): https://www.salkaforassembly.com/

Corey J. Mosher (WF) (campaign suspended): https://www.facebook.com/MosherForNY/ 

Jake Cornell (L): https://jakeforassembly.poliengine.com/

122nd DISTRICT

Richard O. Shaw (D): https://www.rickshawforassembly.com/

Joe G. Angelino (R/C/I): https://www.angelinoforassembly.com/

126th DISTRICT

Dia Carabajal (D/WF): https://www.diaforassembly.com/

John Lemondes Jr. (R/C/I): https://johnlemondes.com/

