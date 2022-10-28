A portrait of Lee and Joanne Fisher was unveiled Friday, Oct. 28, at the Supreme Court Courtroom in the County Annex Building in Cooperstown.
The room was full of family, friends, judges, and staff to honor the Oneonta couple who have spent years protecting civil rights and pursuing the ideal of equal justice in the Otsego County courts over the last three decades. Lee and Joanne were surprised to see their granddaughter, Tara Agwu and her husband, Elijah Agwu, who drove to Cooperstown after his shift ended as a Delaware State Trooper.
Their son, Darrell Fisher and his wife, Nicole, were also in attendance. Their daughter, Tamara Fisher, and other grandchildren and great-grandchildren were unable to attend the ceremony, Lee said.
Also in attendance were Sixth Judicial District Supreme Court Justice Brian Burns, Sixth Judicial District Administrative Judge Eugene D. Faughnan, Sixth Judicial District Executive Porter Kirkwood, Sixth Judicial District Supreme Court Justice Mark Masler, state Office of Court Administration Office of Diversity & Inclusion Director Tony Walters, Otsego County Judge John Lambert and Otsego County Judge Michael Getman.
Burns, who was an Otsego County judge for 20 years, said when he first started seeing the Fishers in the courtroom he felt intimidated and thought about their presence in an adversarial way.
“I thought, what did we do to deserve the scrutiny of the Legal Redress Committee,” he said.
Lee and Joanne were founding members of the Oneonta NAACP in 1993 and members of the Legal Redress Committee, Burns said.
He said the Fishers would attend court to give support to young Black men and to make sure they were treated fairly.
“They had the same goals as us,” Burns said.
However, a commissioned study revealed court systems had institutional racial bias and issued several recommendations, Burns said.
Walters, who is tasked to make the court system in the state more diverse, traveled from New York City, via a conference in Binghamton, to speak at the unveiling. He said the court system is trying to hire more minority court officers, clerks and is reaching out to Black colleges, law schools, and fraternal organizations to try to recruit more diverse employees.
Another recommendation was to honor people who pursue equal justice, Burns said. Judges are honored with their portrait on the wall either after they retire or die, he said.
“I showed the portraits on the wall to my teenage daughter and said, ‘isn’t this great?’ She said, ‘they’re all old white guys.’ We recognized we needed to do something about that not so subtle message.”
Burns said a committee was formed and “two worthy nominees” were quickly mentioned. He said he didn’t know if the Fishers would agree to have their portrait displayed, since they are both very humble and were glad when they agreed.
Both Lee and Joanne said at first they didn’t want their portrait hanging at the court, but thought about it and realized what an honor it was.
“This is just an honor,” Joanne said. “I felt very humbled.”
Lee agreed. “I did all of this to serve my community and not have to worry about awards,” he said.
“I’m both honored an humbled to be recognized. I want to honor all of the [NAACP] members present and past who put forth their time and effort in order to establish a more perfect union.”
Lee, a retired social studies teacher and boys basketball coach at Charlotte Valley Central School, was the assistant SUNY Oneonta men’s basketball coach in 1992, when the Black List was released. He said several players on the team were questioned by the police late into the night several times. He said the team didn’t win games with tired players and he knew he needed to “stand up for those individuals.” Shortly thereafter the Oneonta Chapter of the NAACP was formed, he said.
Throughout his speech he talked about the need to stand up for minorities, including the members of the Iroquois Confederacy, whose territory covered the area and where Otsego County, Oneonta and others get their names. He also recited parts of the preamble of the U.S. Constitution and Declaration of Independence to drive home his point to fairness.
“I think about our 10-year-old great-grandson and I want his life to be better than ours,” he said. “Let’s all do the job.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.