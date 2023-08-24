Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, along with Assembly Agriculture Committee Chair Donna Lupardo, D-Binghamton, and their fellow committee members are pushing for the authorization of 2% and whole milk in schools through the federal farm bill.
According to a media release from Tague’s office, Tague “has been leading these efforts since first elected in 2018.”
“The initiative, aimed at ensuring the health and well-being of New York’s children and supporting local farmers, represents a crucial step forward in promoting a balanced diet for our youth,” the release said.
“I am proud to stand with Chairwoman Donna Lupardo and my esteemed colleagues on the Assembly Agriculture Committee to advocate for the inclusion of 2% and whole milk in our schools through the federal farm bill,” Tague said in the release. Milk is a cornerstone of a nutritious diet for our children, providing essential vitamins and minerals crucial for their physical and cognitive development. At the same time, this effort supports our hard-working New York farmers, whose livelihoods depend on the production of quality dairy products. It’s a win-win for our kids and our agricultural community.”
Current federal regulations restrict the availability of 2% and whole milk in school cafeterias, leaving students with limited options. The lawmakers’ letter to New York’s federal representatives calls for a reconsideration of the regulations in the upcoming farm bill. “Furthermore, it will empower local dairy farmers, who have faced numerous challenges in recent years,” the release said.
Lupardo, spoke of the effort, saying, “I am pleased to report that members of the Assembly Agriculture Committee, hailing from different parts of the state, are united in their advocacy for New York’s students and dairy farmers. We are committed to the health and vitality of students and farmers alike and are strongly urging our colleagues in Washington to return this milk purchasing option to schools in the 2023 federal farm bill.”
