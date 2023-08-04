COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown presents its 16th annual Art by the Lake, celebrating artists who are inspired by the region and its beauty. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 on the museum’s expansive lakefront lawn. A wide range of art will be available for visitors to see and purchase including watercolors, acrylics, oils, photographs, prints, ink drawings, sculptures and more.
In addition to the local and regional art on display, the event features artist demonstrations and great food from the Fenimore Café. The Cooperstown Distillery will be on-site with tastings and bottles for sale.
Art by the Lake is a juried art competition featuring 25 artists from the region. Artworks will be judged by noted artist Nancy Callahan. Six cash prizes will be awarded as well as two additional prizes sponsored by Golden Artist Colors. The awards ceremony takes place at 1:30 p.m. Artists this year include Meg Anderson Argo, Karen J.F. Cooper, Maggie Danan, Kathryn DeZur, Roger Dowse, Bob Fisher, Sonoka Fukama Gozelski, Alex Hamer, Carolyn Hunter, Julie Huntsman, Tom Hussey, John Jackson, Megan Joubert, Matthias Kern, Gary Lawrence, RC Oster, Dawn Pace, Anne Pascale, Alex Roediger, Marie Sanderson, Robert J. Schneider, Kate Sullivan, Linda Tracz, Maureen Wallace and Andra Wilcox.
While at Art by the Lake, tour the Fenimore’s popular summer exhibitions featuring M.C. Escher: Infinite Variations, Randy Johnson: Storytelling with Photographs, Day to Night: Photographs by Stephen Wilkes and others — as well as the Museum’s renowned collections. The Museum and Fenimore Gift Shop are open throughout the day.
Admission to Art by the Lake will be $15.00 for adults (age 20-64); $12.50 for seniors (age 65+); and ages 19 and under are free. Admission is always free for members as well as active military and retired career military personnel. Free museum admission for those receiving SNAP benefits — up to four people, see website for details. Discounted two-way tickets are available if you’d also like to visit The Farmers’ Museum across the street.
Proceeds from Art by the Lake benefit Fenimore Art Museum’s education programs.
Fenimore Art Museum is located at 5798 State Route 80, less than one mile from the center of Cooperstown. For more information, visit FenimoreArt.org.
