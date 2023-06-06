A collaboration between a local organization and three animal rescue societies seeks to reduce the number of feral cats in Otsego County.
Traci Dilello said she started Friends of the Feral TNR-Otsego with Gina Colone in 2021 after seeing an article about the feral cat problem in Laurens, where they live. The group was able to trap, neuter and release several feral cats along Brook and Craft streets in Laurens.
“We reached out to the community and they were willing to help,” she said. “It really cut down on the number of cats because they’re not reproducing.”
Dilello said she attended the Susquehanna SPCA’s forum about the county’s feral cat communities in February. “There were 80 people at the first meeting,” said. At a follow-up meeting there were 11 people, she said.
Feral cats are wild cats living in groups which tend to seek refuge in secluded areas such as under homes, in barns, sheds, outdoor mechanical equipment, and in the wilderness, a media release said. Left unattended, the average feral cat produces several litters annually, bearing more than a dozen kittens within the season. In turn, their kittens will have kittens; and so on. Generally, alert in the evening, they tend to colonize where food is easily attainable such as small remote communities and trailer parks.
Feral cat colonies can be problematic, as many of the litters contain kittens with diseases, insect infestation and some are born deaf or blind, the release said. The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals estimates there are between 60 to 100 million feral cats living in the country.
Dilello said her group is working with the SPCA and will catch feral cats that will be spayed or neutered the first Wednesday of the month at the facility. The cats will also receive vaccines, be checked for worms and their ears will be cleaned before they are released where they are captured, she said. The group is also working with Super Heroes Humane Society and the Sweet Life Animal Rescue in Morris, she said.
The group will set up live traps, donated by the SPCA, in areas where feral cats are known to frequent, she said. The traps will be baited with cat food and tagged so people will know why they are there, the release said. Members of the organization will check the traps daily and will take the cats to the shelter for treatment. Some of the first cats that will be caught are at a barn in Laurens where about 20 feral cats live, she said. “We hope to catch five this month,” at the barn and “five next month, and so on,” she said. The SPCA will spay or neuter 10 cats per month for the organization at a reduced cost, Dilello said, so she hopes to catch five other cats for the June 7, clinic.
The organization is in the process of obtaining its 501©(3) status as a nonprofit organization, she said. People can donate returnable cans and bottles at the Oneonta Redemption Center on Southside, she said and the organization will receive the money.
The organization also sells decals with its logo on it and will hold a fundraiser from 1 to 5 p.m. at the American Legion at 279 Chestnut Street in Oneonta, she said.
For more information, Friends of the Feral TNR-Otsego can be found on Facebook.
