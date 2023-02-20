A group in Cherry Valley rescues and trains dogs to be companions and more to veterans.
Liz Keller said she started a chapter of Rescue Dogs Rescue Soldiers in 2014 after seeing clips about the organization on the news and on the Oprah Winfrey Show.
“I love working with dogs,” she said, and said she wanted to help veterans who are often overlooked by society. “I’m so happy to do it.”
The dogs are rescued from New York City animal shelters and brought to Cherry Valley to begin their year-long training, she said. “We work with animal control and take the ones that are close to being euthanized,” Keller said. “They are young and obnoxious, but most can be trained. Dogs do well up here. They’re not stressed out by the environment.”
Keller said she has five puppies that are being trained, as well as other dogs. She said she likes to work with golden-mix and shepherd-mix dogs as they are the most easily trained, but also works with pit bull-mix and other mixed breeds. Some dogs are trained to be emotional support therapy dogs, while others are trained to be service dogs. She said she also has some up for adoption.
Dogs are trained to learn basic commands and are then socialized in a variety of settings because they “will have to go everywhere their owner goes,” she said. “The dogs have to be super friendly. They have to be really good around people.”
In 10 years she has trained 15 dogs to be service dogs and about 20 to be emotional support therapy dogs. “Plus others were adopted,” she said.
Once the dogs are trained, they are matched up with a soldier or veteran and are given follow-up training in the home. “We want to make sure it’s a match made in heaven,” she said.
She said the organization doesn’t charge soldiers or veterans for the service dogs. Keller shared a letter written to her from Karl Knowles, who adopted a service dog and an companion dog for his service dog. Her organization also turned his dog into a service dog about 10 years ago, he said.
“When the time came and I had to put that dog to sleep due to him suffering from lung cancer. Rescue Dogs paid for the cost of a private cremation so I could keep his ashes,” Knowles said in his letter. “The very same day I went to their sanctuary in upstate NY and they gave me another dog, Henry. He was labeled unadoptable at animal care and control because he flinched too much when people tried to pet him. Mrs. Keller saved him and on that day she saved me too by giving me Henry.”
Keller said the past year has been financially tough on her organization. “The price of dog food has tripled in the past year,” she said. The American Legion Riders Chapter 876, Sherburne* holds a fundraiser for the organization every year, she said.
Donations can be made by mail to Rescue Dogs Rescue Soldiers, POB 326, Cherry Valley NY 13320.
* This information was updated Feb. 16.
For more information, call Keller at 917-553-0591 or visit https://tinyurl.com/3w4w2scf.
