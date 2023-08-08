Local hospitals will receive more Medicare funding, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer announced Wednesday.
Schumer said in a media release the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has officially finalized a rule that will have an estimated nearly $1 billion impact for increased payments to Upstate New York hospitals every year from the federal government.
In May, Schumer launched an all-out push to ensure that the proposal would be finalized by CMS, working with fellow representatives, New York hospitals and other stakeholders to support the proposal, the release said. Later that month, he personally wrote to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure to finalize the proposed rules change.
Locally, A.O. Fox Hospital in Oneonta will receive an additional $4,025,612, Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown will get $20,398,297 and UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital in Norwich will get $3,886,964.
“This is one of the biggest shots in the arm for federal funding Upstate NY hospitals have seen in decades,” Schumer said in the release. “This will be a monumental boost to healthcare for our families and to help our healthcare providers fix budget shortfalls, address doctor and nurse shortages and so much more. For years, our hardworking healthcare providers have faced unfairly low Medicare payments, receiving cents on the dollar for the care they provide, but now after over a decade of fighting I am proud to announce I have secured the rules change which will bring nearly $1 billion every single year to hospitals across Upstate NY. Years from now, we will look back at today as a pivotal moment for our Upstate New York hospitals. From Albany to Buffalo, and Binghamton to Watertown, hospitals big and small, in rural and urban areas, will finally get the support and full reimbursements they have long deserved and have been denied for too long.”
Schumer said the Medicare Wage Index rate is used to determine how much money the U.S. government pays hospitals for labor costs when they treat Medicare patients. Each metro area is assigned a rate that dictates whether they receive more or less than the national average for health care labor costs, however, historically hospitals in Upstate New York had received less than the true cost of providing healthcare for the areas they served.
“This is a crucial legislative development,” Tommy Ibrahim, president and CEO of Bassett Healthcare Network, said. “Bassett Healthcare Network’s hospitals — including A.O. Fox Hospital and Bassett Medical Center — offer critical healthcare services to thousands of residents across our region — especially those who are aging. More than 77% of inpatient stays and 64% of outpatient services at Bassett are covered by Medicare and Medicaid. Thanks to Senator Schumer’s leadership and long-standing support of healthcare, this important amendment to Medicare payments will positively impact reimbursements we receive, which will enhance our hospitals’ resources and ultimately benefit our communities who depend on us for care.”
