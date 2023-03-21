Local members of the state Legislature expressed unhappiness, Thursday, March 16, over the “one house” state budgets passed in the Senate and Assembly.
The local lawmakers are all Republicans. Both houses of the Legislature are controlled by Democrats.
Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus, issued a media release after voting against the budget passed by the Senate.
“The record spending in the governor’s budget proposal was not enough for Senate Democrats so they tacked on another $9 billion to reach a bloated $236 billion,” Oberacker said in the release. “This level of spending is unsustainable and the lack of fiscal restraint is driving businesses and families from our state. Additionally, there is nothing to improve public safety — even the governor’s watered down bail reform changes have been erased and more criminal-friendly policies added.
“April 1st is the deadline for a final budget and I will continue to advocate for affordability, improved public safety, and funding to meet the needs of those who live and work in 51st Senate District — we have a great deal of work ahead,” he said.
Chris Tague, who represents the 102nd Assembly District, sounded a similar tone.
“For far too long one-party rule in Albany has made it even easier for leaders to do what they do best: spend other people’s money. Not on my watch,” Tague said in a media release. “When it comes to protecting the assets of the hardworking people I represent in the 102nd Assembly District, I’m working hard to see that this budget is fiscally-sound, restores public safety by fixing bail reform and meets the priorities of the people.
“Where I’m from that means infrastructure funding, access to affordable internet and safeguarding agriculture and our rural or Main Street economies. I’ll keep working for these priorities and to encourage leaders to include them in a final budget agreement, but on this bloated, gut-busting $232 billion plan, I have to vote no,” he said.
Assemblyman Joe Angelino, who represents the 121st District, said, “Once again the Majority has proposed a bloated budget that reads like a progressive wish list. From no change on bail reform to raising taxes, this budget is not good for New York. With inflation, crime, and drug overdoses touching nearly everyone in New York state, the Majority has proven they have no interest in solving these problems. To make matters even worse, the budget proposed is larger than the budgets of Texas and Florida combined. We must rein in this reckless spending.”
The “one house” budgets are the basis, along with the executive budget proposed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, for negotiations that will lead to a final budget for 2023-24.
