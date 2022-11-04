Governor Kathy Hochul announced nearly $300 million is being awarded to communities through the Water Infrastructure Improvement Grant, Intermunicipal Grant, Green Innovation Grant, and Engineering Planning Grant programs to fund critical water infrastructure projects across the state.
The grants awarded by the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation are part of the state’s nation-leading commitment to modernize the state’s aging water and sewer systems by providing the financial resources that municipalities need to undertake critical once-in-a-generation projects, the release said. These grants will support water infrastructure projects totaling more than $1 billion that safeguard drinking water from the risk of toxic chemicals, increase community resilience to flooding, regionalize water systems, support local economies, and are critical to protecting public health and the environment. The grants are projected to save local taxpayers an estimated $1 billion.
The grant awards announced include grants to five local governments in Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties that received either a Water Infrastructure Improvement Grant or an Engineering Planning Grant, the release said.
The state Environmental Facilities Corporation has awarded $279.3 million in WIIA and IMG grants that will support nearly $1 billion in total project costs, the release said. Grants totaling more than $158 million are awarded to 22 clean water projects and 14 drinking water projects located in environmental justice communities. More than $115.5 million has been awarded to improve drinking water systems.
Municipalities across the state will receive grants for projects that include construction of new water mains, water tower upgrades, system extensions and processes to treat emerging contaminants. This includes the town of Smithville in Chenango County that received $4.8 million to install a water system in Smithville Flats.
An additional $31.9 million was awarded to projects that include enhanced treatment systems for addressing emerging contaminants, the release said. This additional pool of grant funding incentivizes drinking water projects that treat emerging contaminants above the State determined Maximum Contaminant Level, the release said. Emerging contaminants are chemicals, such as perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). These chemicals have been used in fabric for waterproofing, certain fire suppression foam used by professional firefighters, and non-stick cookware, among other applications. PFAS break down slowly in the environment and in certain cases have contaminated drinking water supplies leading to concerns about exposure and health risk. DOH is currently accepting public comments on newly proposed regulations that would set new drinking water standards for 23 emerging contaminants.
More than $92.5 million was awarded for wastewater improvement projects that will improve water quality and reduce potential risks to public health and the environment, the release said.
This includes the town of Richmondville in Schoharie County, which was awarded $2.7 million to establish sewers in a the Warnerville area that has failing septic systems and documented pollutants in surface water samples.
The planning grants are being awarded at an opportune time to help communities prepare to apply for federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding, much of which will flow through the State Revolving Fund programs administered by EFC, the release said. Planning grants help fund the development of an engineering report, which is required in the EFC financing application process.
The village of Fleischmanns was awarded a $24,000 grant for a wastewater treatment upgrade study. The village of Richfield Springs will receive $100,000 to conduct a wastewater treatment and collection system study. The town of Roxbury will receive $19,960 for a Denver Sewer District Wastewater Treatment Plant study.
Grant funds may be disbursed to awardees once certain conditions are met, including the execution of a grant agreement and approval by the EFC Board of Directors, the release said.
