A growing number of state and local politicians called for President Trump’s removal from office Thursday, Jan. 7, one day after violent insurrectionists stormed the Capitol at the president’s behest.
To a crowd he claimed of “hundreds of thousands” gathered just south of the White House at a “Save America” rally Wednesday, shortly before Congress was set to certify the results of the presidential election, Trump proclaimed, “We will not concede.”
At the close of a nearly hour-long speech scorning the media and “big tech” and repeating false claims about the validity of the election results in Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Nevada, Trump directed his crowd of “American patriots” to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol.
“The Democrats are hopeless. They’re never voting for anything, not even one vote,” Trump said. “But we’re going to try and give our Republicans — the weak ones, because the strong ones don’t need any of our help — we’re going to try and give them the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country.”
Some buildings on the Capitol complex were evacuated as hundreds of rioters broke through barriers by the District of Columbia police.
“My staff and I are safe,” U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, posted to his Congressional Facebook account at 3:08 p.m. Wednesday. “We are grateful for the brave Capitol Police officers who are doing everything they can to keep everyone safe. I’m praying for our country.”
In a statement released by his office Thursday, Delgado joined the wave of public condemnation of Trump’s actions and called for his removal from office.
‘“The President’s actions and words during a moment of great peril for our democracy make it plain that he is unfit for the Office of the President. I took an oath to protect our democracy against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” Delgado said. “And with a heavy heart, I’ve come to the conclusion that in order to protect our democracy, President Trump must be removed from office by his own cabinet or this Congress.”
“It’s hard to convey in words how profoundly sad and angry I am today,” said U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi, D-Utica. “This is a violent insurrection and attack on our democracy by domestic terrorists hellbent on disrupting the peaceful transition of power in our nation. These are not patriots as some have suggested. The President told these violent rioters to march to the Capitol and show strength.”
Brindisi’s 2020 opponent for his 22nd Congressional District seat, New Hartford Republican Claudia Tenney, with whom he remains in a painstaking ballot-by-ballot review of votes more than two months after the election, also issued a statement:
“Deep concerns over election integrity do not justify violence or property destruction. We can only safeguard our Constitution and the Rule of Law by acting legally and peacefully. Those who threaten, attack, and destroy betray our fundamental rights of free speech and assembly.”
Local elected officials echoed the sentiments of their congressman and congressional candidates.
“You are welcome to protest peacefully. You are not, however, welcome to trash a public building and terrorize those within it.” said Adrienne Martini, a Democrat representing Oneonta Wards Three and Four on the Otsego County Board of Representatives.
“There is likely someone currently muttering, ‘what about all the damage done by BLM protests?’ To you I say: that is also not OK — but if you can’t see the difference between how those two different groups of protestors are treated, we need to have a much longer conversation,” she wrote in a Jan. 7 Facebook post.
“What happened yesterday was people destroying property and threatening other people because they believe they lost an election, which there is no evidence of,” Martini told The Daily Star. “People protesting with Black Lives Matter were fighting to be treated as full Americans. There’s a difference.”
David Bliss, newly reelected chairman of the Otsego County board and representative for Cherry Valley, Middlefield and Roseboom, said Wednesday’s events were “very disturbing.”
“Obviously I condemn it,” he said of the insurrection. “Anyone involved in violent protests should be prosecuted.”
Asked if he supported calls by federal officials including Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., and Delgado to remove Trump from office, either by way of impeachment or by invoking the 25th Amendment, Bliss, a Republican, said he “hadn’t heard of any” such efforts and therefore could not comment.
“Thanks to Capitol police and the National Guard for trying to protect and get people out of there as quickly as possible,” he said. “I’d like to thank all law enforcement for what they do.”
Laurel Elder, a professor of political science at Hartwick College, said the siege on the Capitol should be “viewed as a threat to the core values of our democracy.”
“As an educator, I’m committed to encouraging discussion and debate and exploring all different vantage points,” she said. “If someone has a different opinion, I’m happy to hear it, but this is not an issue where there are two sides.”
“Free and fair elections are a key part of American democracy,” Elder said. “Elections officials from both sides carried out a very good election, and Trump’s refusal to recognize the right to vote, the will of the people and a peaceful transfer of power is unacceptable. I don’t think he should be president anymore.”
Elder said she joined a coalition of political scientists from across the country in signing a letter calling for Trump’s removal from office.
“There’s enough Republicans who seem to agree with that, so that would prevent anything worse from happening,” Elder said. “What happened yesterday was not unexpected, but it was still a shock. It was a dark day for American democracy.”
“I think it opened the eyes of everyone around the world to the fact that democracy is not guaranteed,” Elder said. “We have the oldest democracy in the world and many countries look to us as an example.”
Elder, who formerly served as chair of Hartwick College’s women and gender studies department, said “the optics of it seemed to me, through a lens of race and gender, to be of predominantly white men coming into the Capitol and breaking into Nancy Pelosi’s office — in many ways, there’s frustration that there are positions of power no longer exclusively held by white men.”
“I’m optimistic that this will show the need to commit to democracy and be vigilant in defending it,” Elder said. “We could even come out stronger on the other side.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
