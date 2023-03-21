Jacqlene Rose, Sidney office manager for Coldwell Banker Timberland Properties, was recently sworn in as the treasurer of the New York State Association of Realtors.
According to a media release, Rose took office during the annual NYSAR Mid-Winter Business Meetings held Feb. 5 through 9 at the Crowne Plaza Albany. NYSAR has more than 65,000 members across the state, the release said.
“So humbled and proud,” Rose said in the release.
According to the release, Rose has 35 years of experience in the real estate industry, including involvement in the state association, the local Otsego-Delaware Board of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors.
She has served on committees at all three associations, currently serving as a state representative on the Multiple Listing Services Committee at the national level, the release said.
“Although she remains extremely busy with her commitments with these Local, State and National Associations, Jacqlene’s main focus has always been on her agents, assisting them to become successful in their individual careers and her own customers and clients throughout the years,” the release said. “She historically has been a Top Producer in her local ODBR and her local Coldwell Banker franchise, once again recognized into the 2022 Coldwell Banker International President’s Circle, given to the top 8% of all sales associates worldwide.”
“My main objective is to always be available to my agents, customers and clients,” Rose said. “Secondary to my family.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.