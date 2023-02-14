A Milford veteran is on a mission to get the state legislature to pass a law that would allow veterans to get free vanity license plates.
“I’m doing this for all the veterans,” Dave Pierce said. “There are approximately 858,000 veterans living in New York state.”
Pierce said he is not opposed to paying the vehicle registration fee, but believes veterans shouldn’t have to pay the vanity plate fee. He said he started his campaign in November 2017 after then-state Sen. James Seward spoke at a Veterans Day ceremony and said the state didn’t do enough for veterans. Pierce said he asked Seward to let veterans get free vanity license plates for their vehicles. Pierce said Seward told him there was a bill in committee to do that.
“I waited four months and didn’t hear anything, so I shot him an email asking about the bill and he told me it was still in committee,” Pierce said. “I gave it more time and asked again. I got the exact same email. It was still in committee.”
The bill was introduced in 2017 and 2018 by Seward and passed by the Senate, state Sen. Peter Oberacker’s communication director, Jeffrey Bishop said. “However, the state Assembly never voted on the bill,” he said. According to the bill’s history, during the 2019-2020 and 2021-2022 legislative sessions, the bill failed to get out of the Transportation Committee. Bishop said Oberacker took over sponsoring the bill after he was elected to Seward’s Senate seat in 2020 and has reintroduced the bill every year.
Pierce said since there was no movement on the bill, he paid to get his vanity plates last summer. Pierce said he is a U.S. Navy veteran and served on the USS Thomas J. Gray (DER 326) for two years and eight months in the 1960s, so he picked DER 326 for his license plate number. “It was my home,” he said of the ship on which he served. “We went around the world twice.”
Pierce recently received his registration renewal and said he was shocked to find out he’d have to pay $62.50 to keep the license plate number, plus the registration fee. Pierce said he called the state Department of Motor Vehicles and asked why he had to pay extra to keep the license plate number. He said the person told him it was because someone else might want the same number and he was paying to keep it. “What I don’t understand is why do I have to pay extra to keep my number, when you don’t have to pay extra to keep your number,” he said. “You can keep the same number for years and just pay the registration fee.”
Bishop said Oberacker continues to sponsor legislation that would eliminate additional application fees and annual fees for special license plates issued to veterans of the armed forces of the United States.
“The brave service men and women who have sacrificed so much to defend our nation and stand up for our rights deserve our everlasting respect and support,” Oberacker said. “I am committed to working with our veterans and active-duty military members and will always advocate for policies and legislation to help them and honor their dedication. Waiving fees for special license plates would serve as a small thank you to our veterans and it is a gesture that I believe is long overdue.”
According to a bill search, Oberacker introduced the bill on Jan. 10, and it was referred to the Transportation Committee. Since the bill was introduced last month, Sen. George Borrello and Sen. Jacob Ashby, both Republicans, have signed on as co-sponsors, Bishop said. “Senator Oberacker will continue to press for a committee vote and a full senate vote,” he said.
Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-Utica introduced the same-as version in the state assembly (A.4114) on Thursday, Feb. 9, Bishop said. According to a bill search, the legislation is cosponsored by Assemblymembers Catalina Cruz, Taylor Darling, William Colton, Chantel Jackson, Billy Jones, Brian Miller, Angelo Santabarbara, Nader Seyegh, Robert Smullen, Steve Stern, Fred Thiele, David Weprin and Jaime Williams. It was referred to the Transportation Committee in that house, as well.
Pierce said he is hopeful the legislation will pass this year and Gov. Kathy Hochul will sign it into law. “I haven’t given up,” he said. “I’ll keep pushing for them to do this for us until it passes or until I die. I’m not giving up.”
