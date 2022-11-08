Often times in education, as in many other industries, there are many Monday morning quarterbacks. Everyone has an idea what should have been done, why they know better, how good or bad the decision-making process was, and the list goes on. However, unlike sports, we aren’t just talking about wins and losses, we are talking about lives.
To parallel another situation, we are in the thick of the election season and I thought I would review what the first 100 days in the seat looks like, at a small, rural school. Let’s start with the two areas that fill up much of my time: meetings and signatures.
Meetings. We meet about anything and everything, with just about anyone. I had the pleasure of meeting with each and every one of my staff. The goal was to build relationships, keep open lines of communication, and learn as much institution knowledge as possible. Our talks focused on three areas: what is working well in the district, what needs improvement, and what was needed from me. The discussion also allowed for any other information that they felt was important for me to know. Mixed throughout these meetings, and on-going, we hold other meetings with various staff, students, parents, or community members that may address human resource/personnel issues, district policies and protocols, and various questions and concerns. Don’t get me wrong, I love to have conversations. I think this is the best way to interact with people, especially in the day and age where interpersonal skills are dwindling. However, time is the limiting factor. I am also fortunate that I get to regularly meet with other superintendents, both locally and across the state. It is reassuring to hear that there are many similarities between districts. It is also helpful to have a support system and resources that are ready and willing to help in a moment’s notice.
I also spend an inordinate amount of time signing documents. Some days I feel like my hand will fall off because all that needs to be signed. Much is just approvals and acknowledgements, signing bills, etc. It may sound trivial, but I assure you it isn’t when just about everything needs your approval. However, I do enjoy signing student/staff certificates acknowledging some accomplishment or a job well done. A personal touch that is deserved by all.
Another large area of focus is regulation, reporting, and oversight. We are constantly checking and double checking what we do. We are governed by the New York State Education Department and locally, by our Board of Education. Did I mention all of the acronyms we need to be aware of…. LOL! In that, we are overwhelmed by the numerous reports that are due to NYSED. Reports on staffing, finance, grants, evaluations, programming, safety plans, and I could go on and on, but I don’t want to bore you. Sometimes plans are returned for follow-up information or corrective actions. All require much detail to ensure we as a district are functioning as intended and meeting all the laws, regulations, policies and obligations specific to education.
Did you know that superintendents often serve as accountants as well? There are many financial requirements that school districts must follow. In addition, we are audited both internally and externally, and sometimes even audited by the New York State Comptroller’s office. All this oversight is to ensure there are no fraudulent activities or practices, we are adhering to standards, and following all the financial guidelines that are in place.
However, the biggest focus, and the reason for our business, is to mold, shape, and enlighten our youths through the academic process. We build relationships with our students, scrutinize present approaches, find and implement best practices, review and analyze data, all to ensure the best possible outcome for them.
I could keep going, but you get the gist, and my hope is that you found this enlightening. However, at the end of the day, I wouldn’t change any of it! I also look forward to reflecting back on this time, after many years in the position, or many years after retirement, just to see what’s changed….but likely just laughing at what I didn’t know at the time.
Nick Colosi is superintendent at Afton Central School.
