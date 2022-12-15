Periods of snow. Low 32F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Periods of snow. Low 32F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: December 15, 2022 @ 7:54 pm
THURSDAY
Midday
Numbers: 2-7-7 Win 4: 0-0-6-8
Take Five: 3-10-11-22-37
Evening
Numbers: Win 4:
Take Five:
Pick 10:
Cash 4 Life:
Cash Ball:
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.