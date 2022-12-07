WEDNESDAY

Midday

Numbers: 5-7-0 Win 4: 2-4-7-1

Take Five: 10-21-23-29-39

Evening

Pick 10: 3-10-11-16-21-27-29-38-45-47-52-54-57-59-62-66-67-69-74-80

Cash 4 Life: 5-25-26-34-52

Cash Ball: 3

Tags

Trending Video