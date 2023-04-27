THURSDAY

Midday

Numbers: 5-4-3 Win 4: 4-9-0-1

Take Five: 4-6-14-23-29

Evening

Pick 10: 2-11-14-18-19-21-27-28-32-34-35-42-44-47-56-59-62-65-71-78

Cash 4 Life: 1-4-24-47-58

Cash Ball: 3

Tags

Trending Video