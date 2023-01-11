Midday
Numbers: 6-3-0 Win 4: 9-6-0-7
Take Five: 2-4-10-15-17
Evening
Pick 10: 1-7-8-9-16-18-19-21-23-25-26-27-30-32-41-52-54-59-62-74
Cash 4 Life: 13-20-26-44-46
Cash Ball: 4
Snow this morning will change to rain showers this afternoon. High 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: January 12, 2023 @ 3:09 am
