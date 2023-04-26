WEDNESDAY
Midday
Numbers: 8-6-4 Win 4: 0-0-4-4
Take Five: 8-14-27-33-39
Evening
Pick 10: 1-7-16-20-22-24-25-28-30-31-36-39-53-55-56-57-58-65-67-79
Cash 4 Life: 1-9-31-55-59
Cash Ball: 2
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds light and variable..
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: April 26, 2023 @ 10:21 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.