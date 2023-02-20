MONDAY
Midday
Numbers: 8-3-5 Win 4: 4-5-0-7
Take Five: 21-2324-30-33
Evening
Pick 10:
Cash 4 Life:
Cash Ball:
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: February 20, 2023 @ 8:21 pm
