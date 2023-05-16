Mostly sunny. High 51F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph..
Clear. Widespread frost likely. Low 29F. WNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Updated: May 17, 2023 @ 12:08 am
Numbers: 0-7-7 Win 4: 1-2-8-2
Take Five: 7-13-23-25-28
Pick 10: 2-10-12-14-15-17-19-27-34-38-43-47-48-51-58-66-67-69-71-72
Cash 4 Life: 6-23-33-45-53
Cash Ball: 1
