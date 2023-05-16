Midday

Numbers: 0-7-7 Win 4: 1-2-8-2

Take Five: 7-13-23-25-28

Evening

Pick 10: 2-10-12-14-15-17-19-27-34-38-43-47-48-51-58-66-67-69-71-72

Cash 4 Life: 6-23-33-45-53

Cash Ball: 1

Tags

Trending Video