Sunny skies. High near 40F. Winds light and variable..
Cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: December 10, 2022 @ 2:06 am
Numbers: 6-1-3 Win 4: 8-1-7-9
Take Five: 2-15-26-27-31
Pick 10: 17-19-23-24-26-28-32-34-39-41-42-48-54-56-57-62-63-65-66-71
Cash 4 Life: 7-14-17-34-56
Cash Ball: 1
