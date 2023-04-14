Scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 78F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: April 15, 2023 @ 12:11 am
Numbers: 1-8-6 Win 4: 8-5-5-5
Take Five: 4-9-22-30-37
Pick 10: 14-15-17-19-20-23-24-32-34-35-36-37-38-44-54-56-57-76-78-80
Cash 4 Life: 3-5-7-30-34
Cash Ball: 3
