Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 73F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: May 16, 2023 @ 1:08 am
Numbers: 5-6-3 Win 4: 6-4-3-5
Take Five: 4-17-19-27-34
Pick 10: 4-10-13-14-22-23-26-29-35-38-39-43-47-48-50-57-58-63-65-67
Cash 4 Life: 1-6-20-46-54
Cash Ball: 4
