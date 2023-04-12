WEDNESDAY

Midday

Numbers: 3-4-1 Win 4: 7-2-9-1

Take Five: 5-7-12-19-28

Evening

Pick 10: 2-6-8-9-14-18-19-22-24-30-40-47-54-56-60-61-64-66-73-79

Cash 4 Life: 19-29-34-37-46

Cash Ball: 3

Tags

Trending Video