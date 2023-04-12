Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 12, 2023 @ 9:36 pm
WEDNESDAY
Midday
Numbers: 3-4-1 Win 4: 7-2-9-1
Take Five: 5-7-12-19-28
Evening
Pick 10: 2-6-8-9-14-18-19-22-24-30-40-47-54-56-60-61-64-66-73-79
Cash 4 Life: 19-29-34-37-46
Cash Ball: 3
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.