Thursday
Midday
Numbers: 4-4-9 Win 4: 5-7-8-4
Take Five: 8-14-19-27-35
Evening
Numbers: 4-2-2 Win 4: 7-0-6-3
Take Five: 11-22-28-34-36
Pick 10: 4-6-9-13-15-19-22-28-31-36-37-51-56-58-60-62-64-69-76-80
Cash 4 Life: 1-4-11-28-43
Cash Ball: 3
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 76F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: June 17, 2022 @ 2:45 am
