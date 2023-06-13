Clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable..
Clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 13, 2023 @ 9:03 pm
TUESDAY
Midday
Numbers: 2-3-8 Win 4: 0-7-0-8
Take Five: 3-7-16-28-32
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.