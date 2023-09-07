THURSDAY
Midday
Numbers: 5-5-2 Win 4: 0-9-0-9
Take Five: 5-10-13-19-31
Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: September 7, 2023 @ 5:13 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.