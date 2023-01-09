Cloudy skies with a few snow showers after midnight. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..
Updated: January 9, 2023 @ 11:13 pm
Numbers: 7-1-4 Win 4: 1-0-6-0
Take Five: 6-14-16-19-37
Pick 10: 3-4-5-6-10-15-16-17-29-38-41-47-53-55-60-61-62-66-68-71
Cash 4 Life: 1-7-8-17-52
Cash Ball: 1
