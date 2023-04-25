TUESDAY

Midday

Numbers: 4-0-1 Win 4: 6-0-8-0

Take Five: 2-11-17-35-39

Evening

Pick 10: 2-7-13-15-20-23-25-27-28-29-35-44-49-51-52-60-61-65-68-75

Cash 4 Life: 23-24-29-41-54

Cash Ball:1

Tags

Trending Video